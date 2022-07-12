East Anglia Film Archive Wins International Film Award 

The East Anglian Film Archive has won a Focal International Award for “Best Use of Footage in Short film Production” for a film that it contributed to.

The film is called “Lost Connections” and was made in response to the COVID Pandemic. The film is a collaboration between The East Anglian Film Archive and the UK’s regional and national moving image archives and is operated by the University.

The film itself, is an artistic short piece, created by Andy Burns who meticulously crafted it by using over 200 films which were put forward by the EAFA and its 11 different partner archives around the country.

The 13-minute film of condensed footage comprises of over a century of video and recordings and is a poetic reaction to the experience of the COVID- 19 pandemic when many of us were forced to stop, reflect, and assess what is most important. The answer for most when faced with this situation was keeping connected with family and friends.

The narration is performed by artist Hussina Raja, whose voice soothingly accompanies the historic imagery with a common reoccurring narration throughout the film with the saying: “Can we always be connected?”

Led by the Yorkshire Archive, the film was supported by Film Hub North on behalf of the BFI Film Network and screened at cinemas across the UK.

Dr Nick Warr EAFA’s Academic Director said that ‘the East Anglian Film Archive was delighted to collaborate with eleven other regional and national film archives on this national project and we are so pleased that the film has gained recognition.”

The film archive has been operated by the university since 1984 and holds over 12,000 hours of film and up to 30,000 hours of video tape.

The award was announced at the Focal International Awards Ceremony on the 23rd of June 2022.