Economic damage from Ukraine conflict already apparent

The Ukraine conflict has led to a rise in inflation across the UK with February’s grocery prices increasing at the fastest rate in eight years.

Fraser McKevitt, the head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar, predicts an incoming steep climb because of “ongoing supply chain pressures.” Meanwhile, Mike Thornton, the head of manufacturing at the accountancy firm RSM, believes “recent shortages of components” will continue “as sanctions and export restrictions limit supply that feed[s] into the wider supply chain.”

Germany is also affected by rising inflation which will bring possible stagflation to the country. The global head of macro at ING, Carsten Brzeski, says the Ukraine war causes pressure on energy prices, further claiming the German inflation “is no longer down, but up.” It is also expected to “average around 4.5% this year and to stay above 3% even at year-end”.

The announcement of the UK ban on any Russian-flagged, controlled, operated vessels from entering the country creates trading challenges and affects consumerism. This challenge also relates to the US where wheat prices skyrocketed to a 13-year high and Chicago corn prices gained 5%. The Ukraine conflict threatens the wheat business because Russia and Ukraine are major corn producers and suppliers of wheat. Trading declines for Moscow as well, with it being 5.3% lower at 99.6 each dollar.

Commodity prices have risen since 24 February, including oil and gas. The price of a barrel from Brent crude increased from $6 to $103.93, whereas British natural gas made its price from 14.5% to 272.30p per therm. This triggering surge of prices will pressure business, proposes Make UK, especially unwelcoming “when many firms are recovering from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the reductions in international trade that followed the UK’s exit from the EU.”