England vs New Zealand- T20 World Cup Semi-final 1

New Zealand avenged their 2019 World Cup final loss against England in the World T20 semi-final, to advance to Sunday’s final. Their win with an over to spare, saw England’s tournament come to an end.

New Zealand took an early advantage when captain Kane Williamson won the toss and chose to bowl first. They found early swing with their reliable opening pair, Tim Southee and Trent Boult.

The new opening batting pair of Bairstow, who was promoted up the order to replace the injured Jason Roy, and Buttler survived. Adam Milne, however, struck with his first ball and sent Bairstow (13 off 17) on his way, aided by a fantastic catch from Williamson.

The spinners then entered the game and Ish Sodhi took the colossal wicket of the top run scorer of the tournament, Jos Buttler.

Malan, who initially struggled after having a difficult tournament up to now, was joined by Moeen Ali. They put on an important partnership, Ali ended 51* off 37 balls and Malan was out for 41.

Malan, if he is selected, is sure to feel more at home in the Australian conditions at the tournament a year from now, he will hope to regain the form that made him the highest ranked T20 batsman of all time.

The big selection question, for England, prior to the game was how to replace Jason Roy. They opted for an extra batter in Sam Billings, however, he didn’t face a ball so they may well rue this decision. There was an option to add another bowler.

The innings ended on 166/4 off 20 overs. The game seemed in the balance at the time, the increased success for teams chasing in the tournament was sure to be mitigated by the pressure of knockout cricket.

England needed early wickets, their star opening bowler Chris Woakes provided them with two. As experienced Kane Williamson and Martin Guptill both fell to him in the powerplay.

Daryl Mitchell, who hadn’t opened in a T20 international before the tournament, and Devon Conway kept the innings together but the rate continued to rise.

New Zealand were clearly banking on facing spin and inexperience at bowling at the death to accelerate for the win. England were forced, in the absence of genuine death specialists Tymal Mills and Jofra Archer, to bowl Adil Rashid and Chris Woakes in the last four overs. Liam Livingstone was magnificent in the 16th over, taking a wicket and only going for three runs. The wheels were to fly off after this over though.

Despite England’s best efforts, New Zealand played the matchups perfectly, Wood was bowled out by the 15th over despite the high pace weakness of Jimmy Neesham. He made them pay for this, as he hit three sixes on his way to 27.

Neesham epitomes the redemption of this New Zealand side, he was on the pitch in the super over of the final in 2019 and has spoken openly about the emotional toll it took on him. He was even pictured during the celebrations with no reaction and was seen sitting on his own an hour after the game, reflecting on the winning contribution he made in the game and preparing for the final which is his chance for ultimate vindication.

The Kiwis are the good guys of cricket and have often been labelled the ‘underdogs’. They have defied this in recent years, reaching the last three ICC finals, which happen to be in three different formats. They won the World Test Championship by beating India this year.

They exemplified their team culture by all contributing to the victory today but it was largely thanks to an incredible innings by Daryl Mitchell, who scored 72* off 47 balls. He stole the show at the end, taking down England’s best death bowler Chris Jordan along with Woakes in the final over of the game.

Questions will be asked of England, their death bowling let them down in both their losses in the tournament but more importantly this team doesn’t have much experience setting a score in T20. They have only done so in five of their last seventeen T20 games, it may have been more beneficial to get some more practice at it for instances like a World Cup Semi-final.

These are valid points but it detracts from the positives of New Zealand’s win and what they achieved today and what they continue in the game with the relatively limited resources. They will face either one of Australia or Pakistan, which will be decided in Thursdays second semi-final.

England’s tournament is over but they highlighted how excellent they still are in white ball cricket but also how good their depth is. They have six players out with injuries who would have all been in the starting team, they still performed well and will once again be favourites in the tournament next year.

England: 166-4 20 overs (Ali 51*. Southee 1-24)

New Zealand: 167-5 19 overs (Mitchell 72*. Livingstone 2-22)

Concrete’s bowler of the match: Liam Livingstone

Concrete’s batter of the match: Daryl Mitchell

Concrete’s England’s player of the tournament: Jos Buttler