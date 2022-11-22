England’s youngsters show they’re ready for the challenge as England put six past Iran

England got their World Cup campaign off to a flyer as their youngster’s shined in their 6-2 win over Iran. Four of England’s goals came from World Cup debutants, Bellingham, Saka and Grealish, goals which were interceded by goals from Sterling and Rashford. Mehdi Taremi scored twice for Iran, but they weren’t enough to make the game competitive.

Following all the controversy surrounding the World Cup, the football could finally kick-off for England. For many Southgate’s football is synonymous with being boring but England got off to a fast start, imposing themselves on Iran.

Seven minutes in Harry Kane delivered a great cross into the box which led to Iran’s goalkeeper, Alireza Beyranvand, clashing heads with one of his defenders and ultimately, he had to make way with a suspected concussion. Harry Maguire, who has suffered at times playing for his club, struck the crossbar following a typical Maguire header in the 32nd minute.

Then just three minutes later, Jude Bellingham rose to meet Luke Shaw’s cross and placed his header into the far corner, scoring his first England goal, and England’s first of the tournament. Continuous England dominance was eventually rewarded again when Maguire’s knock down fell to the feet of Bukayo Saka, who’s first time shot hit the underside of the bar and put England 2-0 up. Bellingham’s goal makes him the second youngest player to score for England at a World Cup (Michael Owen, the youngest).

With 14 minutes added on following the lengthy stoppage for the Iranian keeper, a well worked England move saw Kane whip a ball across the box for Raheem Sterling to finish off and fire England into a 3-0 lead at halftime.

Saka got his second of the game after showing great composure in the box to stand up several Iranian defenders before slotting the ball to the keeper’s right, making him the youngest Englishman to score twice in a game at a World Cup. But three minutes later in the 65th minute, Iranian striker, Mehdi Taremi, eluded Maguire and fired home which ended up being no more than just a chance for the Iranian fans to celebrate something.

With the result secured, Southgate’s quadruple substitution included the introduction of Rashford and after just three touches of the ball he cut in from the right and stroked the ball past the keeper to restore England’s four goal lead with 71 minutes gone. A terrific attacking performance was capped off when Bellingham’s through ball played in Callum Wilson who unselfishly cut the ball back for Jack Grealish to tap in.

With another ten minutes added on, England attempted to pass the ball around to see the game out but following a VAR check John Stones was deemed to have pulled the shirt of one of the attackers and a penalty was given. The consistency of the referee was called into question after Maguire was tackled to the ground in the first half, but no penalty was given. Nonetheless, Taremi stepped up and coolly sent Pickford the wrong way scoring the final goal of an entertaining affair.

The first game of a tournament normally sets the tone for how well the team will do. In 2018, England needed a last-minute winner to defeat Tunisia and still went onto to reach the semi-finals, however, this time around a fluid, attacking England left fans with lots to be positive about. Yes, many will say ‘It was only Iran’, and yes there will be many tougher opponents ahead, but setting the tone right early will only increase confidence within the team. Unlike, the euros where England were setup very defensively which led to few goals, this England side has already showed their ready to attack and score at this year’s World Cup.

Next up, USA on Friday night.