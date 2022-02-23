Face coverings no longer required in university buildings

In an email written to students on Wednesday 23 February the university have offered their revised Covid-19 guidance.

Face coverings will no longer be required in university buildings. They asked students and staff to be respectful of an individual’s choice in this matter, as some may wish to continue to wear them.

Though self-isolation is no longer a legal requirement as of Thursday 24 February, the university strongly recommends that anyone who tests positive should stay at home for at least five days. This advice is extended to anyone displaying Covid-19 symptoms.

They encourage the university community to continue to use hand sanitiser and wipes, use Perspex screens in shared areas, and ensure good ventilation where possible. The university will continue with enhanced touch point cleaning routines across campus.

Following government guidance which states staff and students in higher education are no longer advised to undertake twice weekly testing, UEA have said: “while free testing kits will be harder to come by, we would encourage those who have access to test kits to continue testing regularly.”

Vice-Chancellor Professor David Richardson said: “As we move into a period where we collectively adapt to living with the virus, we hope everyone at UEA will continue to show that same support and respect for each other.”