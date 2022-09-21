Financial Powerhouse: A Premier League Problem?

Financially, the disparity between the English Premier League and the other top European leagues has never been so drastic as it is now. Summer spending reached the heights of £1.92bn for Premier League clubs, more than the other top five European leagues combined (with the Premier League being responsible for 49% of the spending). The impact of this you would expect would mean the Premier League was far above the quality of the other leagues, but is this true?

Well, the best barometer to consider this would be looking at European competitions, and how English clubs compare. You would expect English clubs to dominate, but there has only been 2 English winners since 2013. It must be said this shows English clubs have improved their performances in Europe, an English club didn’t reach a Champions League final for 6 years until 2018, and there have been 6 finalists and 2 winners since then. The financials have no doubt influenced these performances, allowing huge transfers such as Van Dijk and Alisson Becker to Liverpool before their 2019 win, and Chelsea spending heavily the summer before their 2021 win, but this doesn’t scream unfair dominance.

There is an argument that the real issue of the spending in the Premier League is the gap between the top teams and those below. The example of our local side Norwich City is perfect to see the issue. Norwich have spent the previous four seasons being promoted, relegated, promoted and relegated again. The issue is clearly that promoted clubs often struggle to cope with those sides that are already prominent in the league and most clubs now have superb financial support. It’s sadly the case that sides like Norwich, with their owner Delia Smith, cannot afford to survive, and end up yo-yoing between the Championship and the Premier League.

What does this tell us? We know the Premier League’s spending is extreme, but it is widely recognised as the ‘best league in the world’. In terms of competitiveness for promoted teams it is difficult to survive, although some sides that come up do spend (Nottingham Forest this year for example) but often it still isn’t enough. I think that even with all the money in English football, it does come down to how well you spend it.