Fire at Elephant and Castle

Fire crews were called to Elephant and Castle railway today (28 June) shortly before 13:45 after a number of explosions and a resulting fire were reported by people in the area. Close to 100 members of London Fire Brigade who arrived on the scene commented on the significance of the blaze, reporting that “three commercial units were ablaze, along with six cars and a telephone box”.

The destruction proved a hazard to many around it, with London Ambulance Service reporting that it had treated six individuals at the scene, with one requiring immediate hospital care. The Mayor of London announced that one of those seeking medical attention was a police officer who required treatment after suffering the effects of smoke inhalation.

Local residents were warned to keep windows and doors shut, and trainlines running from Elephant and Castle have been terminated for the remainder of the day.

The blaze was believed to have started in some garages surrounding the railway station, however the exact cause is still unknown. Five people had made a lucky escape before fire crews arrived onto the scene, LFB reported.

Commuters reported a lot of smoke rising out of the garage whilst they were in and around the station, with plumes rising as high as the surrounding tower buildings. Others in local apartments commented on the smell and sight of a lot of smoke in the area, and the height of the flames visible from local buildings.

Although the blaze was under control by around 15:30, the Metropolitan Police implemented significant road closures in the surrounding streets, and people were asked to avoid the area.

Network Rail alerted commuters that signalling equipment appeared to have been damaged in the blaze, while Thameslink have warned that services may still be affected by Tuesday.