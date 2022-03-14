First journalist killed in Ukraine war

Brent Renauld, a 50-year-old American journalist and filmmaker was killed during his reporting of the Ukraine War.

He last worked for the Times in 2015 and was working on a Times Studio film about refugees. Known as an award-winning individual, who “tackled the toughest stories around the world often alongside his brother.” The Times expressed their devastation and was “deeply saddened” about Renauld’s death.

Juan Arredondo, an injured journalist, and colleague of Renauld, accompanied him during a bridge crossing guarded by Russian troops. “We were across one of the first bridges in Irpin, going to film other refugees leaving,” but then this prompted the troops to shoot and Renauld was “shot in the neck.”

This is not the first time Renauld faced a life-threatening situation during reporting. Formerly a war correspondent, he survived a shooting in Cambodia in the 1990s when he drove through a military checkpoint. He found himself “on the wrong side of town with the wrong players.” In Mexico in 1994, Renauld traveled to the border between Chiapas and Guatemala during a Zapatista uprising. “Long story short, a soldier held a 9mm pistol to my head.”

Andrey Nebitov, the head of Kyiv’s police department, claimed Renauld paid “his life for trying to highlight the aggressor’s ingenuity, cruelty, and ruthlessness.” Jane Ferguson, a PBS reporter reiterated a statement from an “outraged Ukrainian police officer: ‘Tell America, tell the world, what they did to a journalist.” Jake Sullivan, the US National Security Advisor, has also responded to Renauld’s death and said further consultation with the Ukrainian officials will be scheduled.