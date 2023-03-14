Four-day working week trial – “a major breakthrough” for British workers? 

The trial of a four-day working week has just concluded after running for six months in Britain, from June to December 2022. Over 60 companies took part in the trial, with 56 continuing with the new pattern, as employees report boosts in both their mental and physical health. The findings were reported to MPs in late February in an attempt to push the government to give all workers the right to a standard 32-hour working week.

The trial – organised by 4 Day Week Global, as well as the UK’s 4 Day Week Campaign – saw 2,900 employees taking part and uncovered a range of benefits to working a day less. Organisations from an array of industries took part in the pilot, from the marketing sector to a fish and chip shop in Norfolk.

Joe Ryle, the director of the 4 Day Week Campaign, called the trial a “major breakthrough movement” and is urging more companies to reduce their working hours. He added, “Across a wide variety of sectors, well-being has improved dramatically for staff; and business productivity has either been maintained or improved in nearly every case.”

The pilot followed a 100-80-100 model, which meant that the employees would receive 100% of their pay whilst working 80% of their normal hours, providing that they continue to give 100% of their efforts.

Altogether, the results of the trial were highly positive, with 39% of the staff saying that they were less stressed, 40% were sleeping better, and 54% found it easier to balance work and home responsibilities. When employees were asked how they had utilised their extra time off, the most popular response was “life admin”, household chores and grocery shopping. Overall, providing time for leisure activities, in turn, boosts their mental health. As well as this, companies’ revenue stayed broadly the same, with some even seeing a rise of 1.4% on average.

The results were presented to the House of Commons in late February after Labour MP Peter Dowd exclaimed that it was “time to change” to a 32-hour working week. Under the 1998 Working Time Regulations Act, the maximum working week is currently set at 48 hours. Dowd’s bill ensures that anybody working more than 32 hours is to be paid an overtime rate of time-and-a-half. He explained to the House that “All the evidence shows a four-day week with no loss of pay would be good for the economy, good for workers and good for the environment.”

In addition to this, Labour Deputy Leader and Shadow Secretary for the Future of Work Angela Rayner spoke at an event hosted by the Confederation of British Industry, urging the 300 businesses in attendance to look at the trial and make a transition to the 4 day working week; “In terms of the four-day working week, it goes back to the first question about flexible working. If you can deliver within a four-day working week, then why not?”

Whilst the campaign gains more support and works its way through the government, organisers are continuing to urge industries to reduce their working hours in an effort to boost the economy and protect workers’ health.