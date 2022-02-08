Frankie & Johnny 30 Years on…
Image: Unsplash
Film

Frankie & Johnny 30 Years on…

Back in 1992, the late, great Garry Marshall, aka the king of Rom-Coms, brought audiences Frankie & Johnny (yes, like the song). Michelle Pfieffer and Al Pacino star in this extremely underrated flick, reuniting together almost a decade after Scarface.

Pfieffer’s character is a solitary 30-something waitress in a New York café, whose simple world is turned upside down when the new chef, Johnny, begins working with her after being recently released from prison. The characters are not what you expect them to be, and they couldn’t be more different from another, yet everything works.

Both characters struggle with loneliness in different ways. The more Frankie falls for Pacino’s charming Johnny, the quicker she catches herself to avoid being hurt again. Frankie’s neighbour/gay best friend, Tim, played by the hilarious Nathan Lane, is like her spirit guide in the world of dating. He eventually ends up convincing her to give Johnny a shot, as well as Frankie’s equally hysterical co-workers, Cora and Nedda, who push their friend to put herself first.

Pfieffer conveys the fear behind learning to trust again perfectly, with one minute being filled with hope and the next finding reasons to retreat back into herself. This is completely understandable given her trauma from previous relationships.

The film in itself is bittersweet, but a definite must watch, especially for those wanting a more realistic romantic comedy to watch on a Friday night. From the unordinary love story to the highly likable supporting characters, everything about this film deserves more recognition. 

The protagonists’ pasts make this film relatable to audiences through its somewhat dark humour. Moreover, the feelings of reluctance that comes with a new relationship isn’t normally present in this film genre and it’s refreshing to see that.

 Frankie & Johnny isn’t just as simple as boy meets girl, it’s a journey of personal growth with comedic relief from its characters. It’s a heart-warming film that would probably take the trophy for most times “pardon my French” is said in a film!

Like Concrete on Facebook to stay up to date

08/02/2022

About Author

Sienna Norris



Notice: Trying to access array offset on value of type null in /home/wp_35pmrq/concrete-online.co.uk/wp-content/themes/citynews/tpl/tpl-related-posts.php on line 11

Notice: Trying to access array offset on value of type null in /home/wp_35pmrq/concrete-online.co.uk/wp-content/themes/citynews/tpl/tpl-related-posts.php on line 26

You may also like

Image: Pixabay
The 2022 Golden Globes
Image: Unsplash
30 Years On… Naked Gun 2 ½ : The Smell of Fear
Image: Unsplash
The TV Shows that started at Concrete’s Inception

What do you think?

Calendar
February 2022
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28  
Latest Comments
About Us

The University of East Anglia’s official student newspaper. Concrete is in print and online.

If you would like to get in touch, email the Editor on Concrete.Editor@uea.ac.uk. Follow us at @ConcreteUEA.

Searching