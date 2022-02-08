Frankie & Johnny 30 Years on…

Back in 1992, the late, great Garry Marshall, aka the king of Rom-Coms, brought audiences Frankie & Johnny (yes, like the song). Michelle Pfieffer and Al Pacino star in this extremely underrated flick, reuniting together almost a decade after Scarface.

Pfieffer’s character is a solitary 30-something waitress in a New York café, whose simple world is turned upside down when the new chef, Johnny, begins working with her after being recently released from prison. The characters are not what you expect them to be, and they couldn’t be more different from another, yet everything works.

Both characters struggle with loneliness in different ways. The more Frankie falls for Pacino’s charming Johnny, the quicker she catches herself to avoid being hurt again. Frankie’s neighbour/gay best friend, Tim, played by the hilarious Nathan Lane, is like her spirit guide in the world of dating. He eventually ends up convincing her to give Johnny a shot, as well as Frankie’s equally hysterical co-workers, Cora and Nedda, who push their friend to put herself first.

Pfieffer conveys the fear behind learning to trust again perfectly, with one minute being filled with hope and the next finding reasons to retreat back into herself. This is completely understandable given her trauma from previous relationships.

The film in itself is bittersweet, but a definite must watch, especially for those wanting a more realistic romantic comedy to watch on a Friday night. From the unordinary love story to the highly likable supporting characters, everything about this film deserves more recognition.

The protagonists’ pasts make this film relatable to audiences through its somewhat dark humour. Moreover, the feelings of reluctance that comes with a new relationship isn’t normally present in this film genre and it’s refreshing to see that.

Frankie & Johnny isn’t just as simple as boy meets girl, it’s a journey of personal growth with comedic relief from its characters. It’s a heart-warming film that would probably take the trophy for most times “pardon my French” is said in a film!