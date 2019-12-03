Way back in 2013, my 13-year-old self was leaving the cinema completely enthralled by ‘Frozen’. I absolutely loved it! As the popularity of the film continued to grow, I found myself caring for the film less and less. I couldn’t leave the house for Elsa’s face staring at me. Because of this, I forgot I even enjoyed the film, I had completely distanced myself from it. This was until the teaser for the sequel was released back in February. The animation alone was enough to draw me in, let alone the incredible sequence of Elsa using her powers to walk on water.

The film, as a whole, is fantastic. A step away from the original, this film delves into the mythology and history of Arendelle, and feels far more of a fantasy film than the Broadway show that was its predecessor. We see the gang travel to an enchanted forest to save their kingdom from elemental spirits. There are moments in the second act that feel a tad out of place. The story loses some of its drive as there is a key focus to give the core five characters an equal amount of screen time when the story should have stayed with Elsa throughout. Elsa’s arc within this film is beautiful and I found myself wiping away a few tears during her final number (if you have seen the film you know what I mean). This film changed yet another opinion of mine: Olaf isn’t necessary. In the first film, the inclusion of Olaf (the talking snowman), bothered me. I never found him funny and he was quite clearly placed in the film to sell toys. In this film however, he was actually funny. Having grown up, Olaf now lives life deep in philosophical thought, a genuinely funny side plot that made me laugh out loud at some points. It should also be known that the animation in this film is gorgeous. Whilst the characters are generic Disney animation, the backgrounds and scenery in this film were so spectacular I genuinely questioned if some of the shots were live action. Even if you are not particularly a ‘Frozen’ fan, the backgrounds alone make the film worth a watch. Lastly, if you were looking forward to leaving the cinema with a plethora of bangers to belt out to in the car, you might leave disappointed. Out of the eight new songs on the soundtrack, I would argue two are of the same level of the first film, three if you count the bizarre 80’s power ballad that can be found in the weak second act. The rest are mediocre and easily forgotten, aside from ‘Into the Unknown’ which is a real earworm that I have not stopped humming it since I left the screening.

‘Frozen 2’ is well worth the watch. It looks gorgeous, is funny and ends the franchise (that has spanned two feature films and two shorts), beautifully. There are some aspects of the film that let it down in the second act, but overall it is a fantastic film that reignited my love of ‘Frozen’ and restored my faith in Disney, whose recent remake dependency has forced me to be cynical. ‘Frozen 2’ melted my cynicism away (see what I did there?), and I can’t wait to see what will come next from Disney.