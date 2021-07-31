Full vaccination not required for students returning to university
Image: Pixabay
Full vaccination not required for students returning to university

Government sources have, today, revealed there are “no plans” for the speculated double-jab requirement for university students.

This decision appears to be a U-turn in the government’s plans, as Education Minister Vicky Ford recently suggested plans were being made to ensure full vaccination of university students before they could be allowed to live in halls or gain access to lecture theatres.

As for the reasoning behind this, BBC Political Correspondent Peter Saull has argued it may be down to the logistics of enforcing vaccination in the face of legally binding university offers. Ministers pointed to the contractual obligation entered by universities, arguing the move could enter dangerous territory in denying young people access to education.

This point of contention also leads into the wider debate surrounding the introduction of all-encompassing vaccine passports. As many as 50 backbench Conservative MPs are believed to be fighting against legislation which would require Covid ‘passes’ to be shown in order to gain access to large capacity venues such as conference rooms and nightclubs.

31/07/2021

