Gaming News!

- Many new releases are coming soon this summer! Some of the most exciting will be the highly anticipated Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Dead Island 2.
- Star Wars Jedi Survivor was released on 28th April to mixed reviews from fans due to performance issues.
- The League of Legends Mid Season Invitationals are taking place in London this year for the first ever time.
- Coop game Grounded introduces wasps in its new update, so those of you afraid of the flying beasts, beware!
- CSGO 2 was announced and streamers were given early access to play, with a good reception. The game has been overhauled with updated maps, lighting, and bug fixes.
What do you think?