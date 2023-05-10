Gaming News
Gaming News

  • Many new releases are coming soon this summer! Some of the most exciting will be the highly anticipated Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Dead Island 2.  
  • Star Wars Jedi Survivor was released on 28th April to mixed reviews from fans due to performance issues.  
  • The League of Legends Mid Season Invitationals are taking place in London this year for the first ever time.  
  • Coop game Grounded introduces wasps in its new update, so those of you afraid of the flying beasts, beware!  
  • CSGO 2 was announced and streamers were given early access to play, with a good reception. The game has been overhauled with updated maps, lighting, and bug fixes.  

