Girl from the North Country: Theatre Royal Review

Bob Dylan’s music has a hold on us all. Through earthy melodies and raw vocals, he channels lyrical mastery- densely layered poetics that interrogate human experience. He embodies the versatility of creative expression, protesting racial inequality in compelling narrative ‘Hurricane’, confessing heartfelt devotion in ‘To Make You Feel My love’, and offering philosophical insight in ‘The Times They Are A-Changin’. ‘Girl from the North Country’ is my personal crutch, a stirring love song of bittersweet nostalgia. Loss, displacement, and yearning permeates its verse.

Irish playwright, Connor McPherson, explores these themes in his rousing musical. He uses Dylan’s songs to birth new stories, staging his characters in depression-era Minnesota. We follow the Laine family through trials and tribulations: patriarch Nick attempts to sustain his boarding house, his wife Elizabeth suffers with dementia, their son Gene battles rejection and unemployment, and impregnated daughter Marianne faces an arranged marriage. The boarding house guests also feature in the plot, including a thieving reverend who profits off faith. Though tender relationships form and revelry ensues through dance, the recession shrouds all as they struggle to survive.

Norwich Theatre Royal now hosts this powerful play and offers an array of unforgettable performances. Justina Kehinde shines bright as Marianne Laine, conveying her tortured soul with complex sensitivity. Her performance of ‘Tight Connection to My Heart’ is astounding, revealing a rich voice laden with feeling. Her delivery and tone reminds of Joan Armatrading, and like the singer-songwriter she generates goosebumps. Even in ensemble pieces Kehinde maintains character and exudes fraught tension in the ‘Hurricane’ dance scene.

Maria Omakinwa also delights in her smaller role as Mrs Nelisen. She has captivating charisma and a beautiful voice to match, showcased in song ‘Went to See the Gypsy’.

And, of course, Frances McNamee stands out as Elizabeth, a spirited character who is integral to the play. She is present in most scenes and punctuates the action, contributing witty quips both absurd and wise. Her dementia becomes a disinhibiting force: she speaks with brutal honesty and moves manically, often surging across the stage in impish dance. This is poignantly contrasted with her moments of frailty when she struggles to undress or speak with her loved ones.

The set and aesthetics of the play are inspiring. The audience are transported to rustic vignettes that radiate bluesy atmospheres. The stage is often crowded with jostling figures, especially in the boarding house dining scenes. There is a hubbub of sound when different characters converse, creating a wondrous sense of overlapping experience. Screens are used ingeniously during musical numbers, acting as veils that mask chorus members. This often creates silhouettes on stage that are visually arresting and hold a ghostly quality.

So, while the overriding narrative of struggle may seem hopeless, Girl from the North Country is filled with humour, beauty and joy. Song is the medium though which the characters find catharsis, harmony is their means of solidarity and support. Music is the force that sustains their survival.