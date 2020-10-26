Government grants £3million from culture recovery fund to Norwich Theatre

After fears that it would not survive the devastating financial impacts of coronavirus, Norwich Theatre has been granted £3million from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport’s £1.57billion Culture Recovery Fund.

The theatre had taken drastic action in a desperate attempt to survive the pandemic after closing in March, including major restructuring and a fundraising appeal that raised over £200,000. However, the organisation still feared for the future.

With the injection of funds, Norwich Theatre now knows the company will survive until March 2021, calling the grant “a lifeline”. Chief Executive of Norwich Theatre, Stephen Crocker said that the money comes with “a profound feeling of responsibility.” He asserted that Norwich Theatre “will use these funds to reset [themselves] in a way that supports the wider cultural ecology in our city, country and region.

35 major organisations across the country have been given grants of between £1million and £3million via the Culture Recovery Fund, following earlier investments into almost 2000 organisations.

Following a 96% decrease in overall income upon closing at the start of lockdown, the hope is that the fund will ensure that Norwich Theatre remains steady enough to recover and ease financial concerns at this very difficult time.