Graduation Panic

Q – I’m leaving university this year and I’m starting to panic about no longer having a safety net. Finding a full-time job is more stressful than I thought, and I don’t know where to start. I’ve also relied upon student loan to help pay for rent, so my concern is not being able to have a full-time job soon enough to cover it all. I have some money saved over but I have no idea how long that’ll cover me. How do I plan ahead and keep my cool?

A – Hey, thanks so much for your submission,

Firstly, I think congratulations are in order for graduating university! A huge accomplishment anyone! I completely get why you’d feel stressed about leaving university as of course full-time jobs aren’t entirely guaranteed so it’s normal to feel a sense of apprehension.

However, I think you aren’t giving yourself enough credit in terms of the other stages of life previous to now in which you would’ve had to go outside of your comfort zone in order to grow onto the next stage of your life. The obvious one being starting university in the first place, which I’m pretty sure like everyone, you would’ve felt nervous and panicked over. Yet look at where you are now, graduating! Personally I was absolutely bricking it the first day of university, I woke up that morning and started crying immediately over pure anxiety, my hands were shaking as I got my key card from Congregation Hall (getting genuine flashbacks now) but then I reminded myself of this quote I found on Instagram (not the most amazing resource but still) and it reads ‘’Your growth zone is not the same as your comfort zone.’’ And I think that whilst of course it’s perfectly okay to experience university as a safety net, the fact that you’re seeing it as so safe perhaps suggests that a new chapter of growth and a new version of yourself awaits! And whilst this can be so scary as you’ve got to sacrifice your comfort, remember that once upon a time university would’ve made you feel nervous, and I’m sure there will come a time where whatever employment discipline you go into, you will find a rhythm and therefore comfort within it at some stage of your life.

The other arguably cringe quote I found on Instagram is a mantra that myself and my best friend repeat to one another when we find something daunting or hard to overcome is ‘’You did not come this far to ONLY come this far.’’ I think it’s so powerful as it reminds you to think about every accomplished hurdle you’ve jumped and how much potential you have to continue to do so. Reflect on your past achievements, emotional, financial, employment, academic, physical etc and give yourself the credit you deserve. You have come out the other side on all those fronts, so it makes you reach a point where you think ‘’Am I really going to let this issue win when I’ve smashed through all of those?’’

You are capable of this next step, just like you’ve managed to get to the next steps prior to this one! Not to get too philosophical or anything but life does move and change, it’s inevitable. And I think us as humans have an aversion to change but remind yourself that change in the moment, despite the feelings of anxiety before it, can actually be the best thing to happen to us. You can never predict what life has in store for us, the people you will meet, the person you’ll become, the opportunities ahead of you, I could go on and on and on! So instead of fixating on comfort, indulge yourself on the exciting aspect of a new life that has so much beyond your anticipation to offer.

From a more practical sense of advice though (and far less Instagram quotes and quasi-philosophical), planning as you mentioned is such a good way to physically impose a sense of control when feeling anxious. This could literally include calendaring different important dates that relate to both university and employment dates. Emailing the right people in both cohorts requiring information on differing employment avenues and maybe even explaining your feelings of panic to them as well? From a financial perspective, saving is always a good idea, that’s a safety net in itself that’s never going to be a bad or restricting safety net so creating a good money saving plan would be another practical sense of security in terms of finance. And of course, the obvious (but sometimes hard to do) reach out to your family and friends, confide in them over your nervousness, chances are there will be a mate that is in the exact same boat. You are not the first person to feel anxious about leaving university, it is entirely a normal response. But that does not mean you aren’t capable.

Finally, I wish you good luck and I’m rooting for you!

All my love and support,

Alexandra