This last week has been Do Something Different Week, and campus has been heaving. I had the exciting opportunity to solder a blue glass dragonfly on Friday. It only took 40 minutes, but is something that I will treasure forever. Now that my time at UEA is coming to a close, I’m keen to make as many memories as possible. The stained-glass making workshop provided an excellent opportunity. Something that I have missed doing at university is being creative and making things with my hands, I used to knit, crochet and sew, and I’ve not really made anything since doing my undergraduate course. Becoming crafty again is something I’m really excited for once I graduate. I want to make soap, candles and cakes and leave the essay writing to the side for a while…

Speaking of essays, the majority of my peers are drowning in summatives and stacking their library books in towering piles. We’re relying on coffee kicks and naps to keep us motivated, who knows how long it will hold up? Campus has been hit with a large case of pathetic fallacy, storms Ciara, Dennis and Ellen have been wreaking havoc and have left campus in a dreary and depressing state. As I said in my previous editorial, I’m very much looking forward to when the skies brighten up and the wildlife returns to campus. UEA in spring is my absolute favourite time of the year.

As I’m sitting here writing this, the media office is buzzing with editors laying up their sections, I’m excited to see how they turn out – we’re in for a very exciting issue as our writers try to cram in pieces they hope to be nominated in the Student Publication Association National Conference awards. Fingers crossed Concrete has a bountiful year.

