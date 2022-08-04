Groundhog Day for the Canaries? A Preview of Norwich City’s 22/23 Season

Another season in the Premier League and another predictable relegation for Norwich City. Rock bottom in 20th place, but this surely would mean only one thing for the Canaries, a triumphant season back in the Championship. Teemu Pukki scoring goals for fun, top of the league and an enjoyable season brushing aside all other opponents to regain their topflight status. In that sense for the past few years Norwich have been the footballing equivalent of Groundhog Day, everyone knows they’re too good for the Championship, but not good enough for the Premier League and most fans were expecting Dean Smith to take on the role of Bill Murray in the comedy classic as his predecessor Daniel Farke had done twice before.

So naturally as the Canaries sunk to a tepid 1-0 loss to Cardiff, who came an unmemorable 18th last season in the Championship, most had expected Norwich to make a strong start, so we must ask why did they falter on the opening day?

Well, as any follower of the school of history will tell you, to understand the present, you must first understand the past. Last season was a farce for the East Anglian club. Relegation was preceded by the sacking of Farke, who had led them to two Championship titles, which was considered necessary given the dreadful performances.

Farke was replaced by recently dismissed Aston Villa boss Dean Smith who beat off the competition of, well, not that many people (who knew expected relegation was such a turn off?). Frank Lampard was linked with the job but decided against it, and then proceeded to nearly relegate Everton so a bullet dodged for both parties.

The situation off the pitch was hardly any better.

For the first time there was evident discontent around the ownership, culminating in a ‘Delia Out’ protest before the final day 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur.

It is hard to not sympathise for Delia Smith though, given her limited finances in the face of the financial giants of the Premier League. Smith’s position was hardly helped by the actions of Director of Football Stuart Webber (a man who has seemingly has not taken PR lessons). Webber took a fair amount of criticism for the poor recruitment last summer and responded by commenting that “If 90 per cent of me isn’t enough, it’s fine because I’m already ready to walk out the door. I’m ready for the next stage of my life”. He also memorably was possessed by the spirit of Edmund Hilary, deciding to make public his plan to climb Mount Everest as the club succumbed to another relegation.

While motivational speaking may not be a future for Webber, fans will be hoping he will make a better fist of his job this summer, although two permanent transfers and a loan move as it currently stands don’t scream success just yet.

Leaving behind the disaster of last year, how do Norwich move forward and attempt to scale the heights of the EFL, as their director of football so wishes to do himself in the Himalayas?

Well, it would appear they will need to do some business, only signing the unproven midfielders Gabriel Sara from Sao Paulo and Nunez from CD Universidad Católica along with Isaac Hayden on loan from Newcastle. That’s not to say it’s all bad news. The genesis of the squad on paper would appear to still have more than enough to compete in the league. Teemu Pukki will hopefully settle back into the Championship where he scores for fun, and if Todd Cantwell can successfully be brought back into the side after what could only have been disciplinary issues last season, there can be little doubt over his talents. Furthermore, it will be interesting to see how Dean Smith will adapt to coaching this side in a league that Norwich will no doubt have far more possession than they ever managed last year. If he can crack it though, you would think they will be in an excellent position.

While an opening day defeat is certainly not something fans of the Canaries would have wanted to see, it does not mean that we can write off Norwich City in the Championship, and if they are to kick on and get themselves firing, I don’t doubt we will be stuck in Groundhog Day all over again.