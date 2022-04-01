Half of UEA societies at risk of being disbanded

As a result of investigations into the upcoming Students’ Union society elections, Concrete have found that 103 societies at UEA are at risk of being disbanded.

The Society Committee Elections determine the committees for societies during the 2022-23 academic year.

Of the 208 societies who take part in committee elections at UEA, 62 have had no candidates running for any of the positions available. This includes the Amnesty International, Nursing, Womanist, and Palestine Solidarity societies.

A further 41 haven’t filled the required President, Treasurer, and Secretary roles, including the Engineering, Feminist, International Students, and Labour societies.

The SU Opportunities Team have sent an email to current committees with low candidate take-up saying: “To ensure your society can continue next year, you should be aiming to elect the President, Treasurer, and Secretary in this round of elections.”

“If you are unable to find any committee members from this election your society may be at risk of disbandment, which is not something we want to happen.”

Voting opened on 31st March at 10am and will close on 6th April at 10pm. The results will be announced on the 7th-8th April.