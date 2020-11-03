Halloween Horror: Scream

Imagine you are watching an intense game of Among Us in a new map that resembles an American suburban town set in the 90s. Usual antics – the players are running off alone despite knowing that there is a killer on the loose, some can’t be bothered to play properly, and some are making accusations that are above evidence. Well, much like in Among Us, everybody is a suspect in Scream.

From the outset, it may seem like a superficial, shallow slasher film, but there are so many subtle techniques that make it one of my favourite horror movies of all time. The characters are so self-aware and clichéd that you can’t be fooled into pretending they are real people. It’s like the feeling of locking a Sim in the kitchen, igniting the oven and selling the sink and door; no real consequences brings out the inner sadist.

That is until the characters are actually murdered. What’s so deceptive about Scream is that this sadistic desire to want to see them all killed is betrayed by the rapport that has been subtly building between you and the characters. The meta speeches that break the fourth wall down lure you in and, similarly, break your guard down. I’m not sure if these speeches make the characters feel more like real people, or if they make the audience feel more like characters, but character deaths in Scream hit different heart strings to character deaths in other slasher movies.

Fun to watch as a classic slasher flick, fun to analyze as a parody of horror movie norms, Scream is a must-watch if you haven’t seen it already!