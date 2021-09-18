Happy Birthday Skyrim: What you can expect from the anniversary edition

In celebration of Skyrim’s 10 year anniversary, Bethesda have announced that they will be releasing a surprise edition of Skyrim, titled The Elder Scrolls V: Anniversary Edition on the 11th November.

Although what we’re all really waiting for is the next Elder Scrolls game in the series to come, some new content being added to the beloved Skyrim will keep us occupied in the meantime.

If you haven’t played Skyrim before, but enjoy quest-led adventure games, then this could be a great time to enter the world of Tamriel and experience what it’s like to be Dragonborn, as well as becoming a warrior, mage, or even a member of the Thieves’ Guild!

The anniversary edition will include the full game and the expansions (Dragonborn, Hearthfire and Dawnguard) and also feature over 500 new items which includes quests, weapons, armour, housing and more. Modding the game is a well-known, easy way to change your experience of the game, so this is certainly very exciting for Skyrim fanatics. Not only this, but the graphics have been remastered, making them better suited to newer consoles.

Players who already own the Special Edition can look forward to an upgrade released on the same day. Even if you choose not to purchase the upgrade, you can still look forward to some free content, including the option to go fishing.

Ashley Cheng, managing director of Bethesda admitted “You know what, I think ten years is a long time to wait but I think it’s worth it.” and that “It’s one thing that I’ve always wanted to do in Skyrim.” This new feature makes a change from having to dive under the water in the hope of retrieving something, and as proven by games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, virtual fishing can actually be somewhat therapeutic! Bethesda has also revealed that there will indeed be some fishing related quests.

Unfortunately, Bethesda have yet to confirm a price for the Anniversary Edition.

Bethesda have also invited fans to join in by sharing their Skyrim experience to celebrate with them via The Skyrim Museum by allowing you to submit fanart, pictures, videos and sharing the impact playing Skyrim has had on you through their website. Additionally, there will be a Skyrim concert at 7pm BST live on Bethesda’s official YouTube and Twitch, in which the London Symphony Orchestra and the London Voices Choir will be playing the iconic Skyrim soundtrack, which is the perfect way to reminisce on all the quests you have embarked upon.

So, whether you’re a big Skyrim fan looking for a way to breathe new life into your game, or someone who still has yet to play Skyrim, this upgrade is worth waiting for!