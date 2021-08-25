Head of Belarus Exiles Group Has Been Found Dead in Ukraine
Image: Wikimedia commons
Global

Head of Belarus Exiles Group Has Been Found Dead in Ukraine

Vitaly Shishov, an oppositional activist against Lukashenko’s government, was found dead in Ukraine. With beaten-up marks on his face, police found Shishov’s body hanged at a Kyiv’s forest trial where he usually jogs. The police believe his death was made to look like a suicide and have decided to proceed with a murder investigation.

Shishov was one of the Belarusians forced into exile because of new security forces suppressing protests in Belarus. Leading the Belarusian House in Ukraine, he helped dissidents who left Belarus to flee persecution and kidnapping. The BHU was previously warned about their activities and was under the survelliance of a Belarusian KGB [secret police] network. 
Last August, dissidents like Shishov disputed the voting at the presidential election, they believed it was rigged in Lukashenko’s favour. Protests broke out and opponents were detained. The UN states Shishov’s death contributed to “our worries about what is happening in Belarus”, it also prompted scrutiny on Lukashenko’s 27 years of presidency.

, an oppositional activist against Lukashenko’s government, was found dead in Ukraine. With beaten-up marks on his face, police found Shishov’s body hanged at a Kyiv’s forest trial where he usually jogs. The police believe his death was made to look like a suicide and have decided to proceed with a murder investigation.

Shishov was one of the Belarusians forced into exile because of new security forces suppressing protests in Belarus. Leading the Belarusian House in Ukraine, he helped dissidents who left Belarus to flee persecution and kidnapping. The BHU was previously warned about their activities and was under the survelliance of a Belarusian KGB [secret police] network. 
Last August, dissidents like Shishov disputed the voting at the presidential election, they believed it was rigged in Lukashenko’s favour. Protests broke out and opponents were detained. The UN states Shishov’s death contributed to “our worries about what is happening in Belarus”, it also prompted scrutiny on Lukashenko’s 27 years of presidency.

Follow Concrete on Twitter to stay up to date

Like Concrete on Facebook to stay up to date

Follow Concrete on Instagram to stay up to date

25/08/2021

About Author

Melody Chan



Notice: Trying to access array offset on value of type null in /home/wp_35pmrq/concrete-online.co.uk/wp-content/themes/citynews/tpl/tpl-related-posts.php on line 11

Notice: Trying to access array offset on value of type null in /home/wp_35pmrq/concrete-online.co.uk/wp-content/themes/citynews/tpl/tpl-related-posts.php on line 26

You may also like

Image: Wikimedia Commons
Poland grants Belarussian Olympian humanitarian visa
EU imposes sanctions on Belarussian officials
Photo: tasnimnews.com
Thousands gather in Minsk in memory of dead demonstrator

What do you think?

Calendar
August 2021
M T W T F S S
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  
Latest Comments
About Us

The University of East Anglia’s official student newspaper. Concrete is in print and online.

If you would like to get in touch, email the Editor on Concrete.Editor@uea.ac.uk. Follow us at @ConcreteUEA.

Searching