Head of Belarus Exiles Group Has Been Found Dead in Ukraine

Vitaly Shishov, an oppositional activist against Lukashenko’s government, was found dead in Ukraine. With beaten-up marks on his face, police found Shishov’s body hanged at a Kyiv’s forest trial where he usually jogs. The police believe his death was made to look like a suicide and have decided to proceed with a murder investigation.

Shishov was one of the Belarusians forced into exile because of new security forces suppressing protests in Belarus. Leading the Belarusian House in Ukraine, he helped dissidents who left Belarus to flee persecution and kidnapping. The BHU was previously warned about their activities and was under the survelliance of a Belarusian KGB [secret police] network.

Last August, dissidents like Shishov disputed the voting at the presidential election, they believed it was rigged in Lukashenko’s favour. Protests broke out and opponents were detained. The UN states Shishov’s death contributed to “our worries about what is happening in Belarus”, it also prompted scrutiny on Lukashenko’s 27 years of presidency.

, an oppositional activist against Lukashenko’s government, was found dead in Ukraine. With beaten-up marks on his face, police found Shishov’s body hanged at a Kyiv’s forest trial where he usually jogs. The police believe his death was made to look like a suicide and have decided to proceed with a murder investigation.

Shishov was one of the Belarusians forced into exile because of new security forces suppressing protests in Belarus. Leading the Belarusian House in Ukraine, he helped dissidents who left Belarus to flee persecution and kidnapping. The BHU was previously warned about their activities and was under the survelliance of a Belarusian KGB [secret police] network.

Last August, dissidents like Shishov disputed the voting at the presidential election, they believed it was rigged in Lukashenko’s favour. Protests broke out and opponents were detained. The UN states Shishov’s death contributed to “our worries about what is happening in Belarus”, it also prompted scrutiny on Lukashenko’s 27 years of presidency.