Health Secretary tests positive for Coronavirus

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has announced today (17th July) that he has tested positive for Coronavirus.

In a video statement posted to Javid’s Twitter account, the minister said that he has received a positive lateral flow test and is self-isolating until he gets a PCR test result. He went on to clarify that he has received both doses of the vaccine, and although he is experiencing symptoms, they are mild. Javid also thanked those responsible for the vaccine rollout and encouraged as many people as possible to get tested and vaccinated.

Javid’s diagnosis comes after the confirmation that all Covid restrictions in England are due to be lifted on Monday, despite daily case rates reaching over 50,000 and reaching their highest level since mid-January. The Health Secretary has also visited a care home for elderly people in south London this week, when pledging reforms to the social care sector.

A spate of government and opposition members have been affected by Covid throughout the pandemic. Last year, the Prime Minister and his then-advisor Dominic Cummings both suffered with the virus, with Johnson being hospitalised. He has since had to self-isolate on at least one occasion, as has Leader of the Opposition Keir Starmer.