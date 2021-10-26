Highlights from 2021 Paris Fashion Week

This season’s Paris Fashion Week took place from 27th September until 5th October. It was another memorable nine days amidst a pandemic. The event first started in 1973 and typically takes place twice a year in the fashion capital of the world. Paris Fashion Week is one of the biggest and well-known fashion events of the year, ahead of Milan and London, sporting a variety of looks year by year.

For this year’s runway looks, there were a lot of Parisian inspirations. Understandably, these styles were romantic, effortlessly chic, and simple yet captivating. The designers that drew the most inspiration from Paris are the ones that seem to have knocked it out of the park this year.

Prada’s counterpart, Miu Miu, was one of the several designers that took the week by storm. Their campaign was Apres-Ski, themed for the colder months ahead, as well as having a tribute to Y2K fashion. The celebrities sporting the Miu Miu brand were some of the most favourited looks from this year, with the most notable Miu Miu looks coming from Halle Bailey, Lucy Hale, Katherine Langford, and many more.

On the contrary, Thierry Mugler, the king of camp fashion, went in another direction. Cardi B’s red feather dress designed by Mugler was a complete showstopper. Other popular looks of the week came from Valentino, in which one runway took place on the streets, Givenchy, with one look sparking criticism over a noose-like necklace, Saint Laurent, and last but not least, Chanel.

Balenciaga ignited the most conversations at this year’s Paris Fashion Week, with The Simpsons making their runway debut. A short episode of the show played in front of an audience, the characters modelled Balenciaga couture, perhaps an imitation of Kim Kardashian’s dramatic Balenciaga looks from the last couple of months.

When talking about any Fashion event, it is hard to ignore the controversy that takes place. This year, a climate protester on the runway during a Louis Vuitton show interrupted with a banner saying “overconsumption = extinction”. Despite this, the show went on. However, some designers, particularly Stella McCartney and Chloé turned to sustainable fashion for their designs, proving that big names can play a vast part in changing the climate crisis by going eco-friendly.

Overall, Paris Fashion week upheld its iconic status as the dominating annual fashion event with a wide variety of styles, outlooks, and inspirations.