Last year I was introduced to ‘Home’ by my boyfriend who had stumbled upon the series whilst flicking through 4OD. It’s one of those shows that has unfortunately flown under the radar, but deserves all the attention it can get.



It tells the story of Sami Ibrahim, a Syrian refugee who snuck across the English Channel in a family’s car on their way home from their holiday. The six episodes in the first season carefully balance great comedy with hard hitting and eye-opening moments depicting the refugee experience. The season tackles, through the perspective of Sami, the hardships and struggles refugees face as they transition into their new lives in the UK. The inclusion of a typical English family: Peter, Katy and her son John, allow for the average white, middle class person to insert themselves into a situation they may otherwise complain about over breakfast.



‘Home’ relays the true tragedy refugees are facing to people at home in a manner that is impossible to ignore. Season two carries on this polemic story telling. Whilst the first season tackles Sami’s introduction to the UK, this season deals with how refugees are treated once they have applied for asylum. This season mirrors its predecessors’ wit but has slipped in a few more jokes here and there. What does differ between the first season and the second is the use of more melodrama, but not enough to be distracting. This season does linger on cliché relationship struggles; these subplots, whilst entertaining, felt unnecessary to the overall plot and cringey in certain places.



Overall, ‘Home’ season two was a wonderful addition to Sammi’s story. If you haven’t watched ‘Home’, I implore you, give it a watch. It’s a truly fantastic show and is a fascinating look into the treatment of refugees.

