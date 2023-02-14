Hot and Heavy vs. Cringe and Crude, Part 2 – The Best and Worst of Sex Scenes in TV

Last year, I (Louise) wrote ‘Hot and Heavy Vs. Crude and Cringe’, all about the best and worst sex scenes in film. Well, this year, I’m back to talk about TV, and I brought a friend. And, oh boy, do we have some steamy and uncomfortable scenes for you.

Best –



Kate and Anthony, Bridgerton S2, E7 – Unlike Season One, this season only shows one sex scene between the main pairing, but wow, what a scene. Kate and Anthony are utterly obsessed with each other as the season progresses, the tension slowly building until they can’t keep their hands off each other. As Anthony lovingly undresses Kate, it’s hard not to fall for the ravishing rake.

Mae and George, Feel Good, S2, E2 – As the pair start using dirty talk, the communication & the reassurance is so encouraging to watch. There’s so much humour and emotion within the scene, and it definitely hits a level of ~spice~.

Marianne and Connell, Normal People, E2 – The first time they have sex is so awkward, tender and honest, showing all the messy realities that come with sex. In a way which TV often glosses over, this is a refreshingly accurate portrayal of two people figuring it out along the way.

Lucifer and Chloe, Lucifer, S5, E6 – After four seasons of sexy slow-burn, our resident dashing devil Lucifer and everyone’s favourite Detective Decker finally make love. It’s hot, steamy, and full of devotion. As the camera pans away, Chloe moans his name, with ‘Tether Me’ playing, it’s hard not to find this scene “incredible”.

Worst –

Jonah and Amy, Superstore, S3, E22 – now, this show had us all begging for Jonah and Amy to get together, and when they finally did, it was stunning. However, they forgot about the hidden camera, accidentally livestreaming their lustful lovemaking. The audience is torn between cheering them on and cringing with discomfort.

Joe and Beck, You, S1, E3 – this entire show is problematic and has awful sex scenes when you think of the power imbalance, however, the first time Joe and Beck have sex is HORRIFIC to watch. The poor guy (well, not really) orgasms ten seconds after he enters the unlucky woman. I genuinely think I screamed out of second-hand embarrassment.

Homelander and Stormfront, The Boys, S2, E5 – An insanely good TV show but the sex… ouch! Not what good sex looks or feels like. When Homelander and Stormfront fuck, it is unnecessarily aggressive. Don’t get me wrong rough sex can be sexy and fun but if you had the type of Superhero foreplay these guys were having, you would end up with more broken bones than a boxer.

Time for the honourable mentions …

New Girl – Jess and Nick’s first kiss in S2 E15 had ALL of the passion without any sex. The line “I’d meant something like that” holds so much emotion – especially when you add the breathlessness into the mix. 10/10 kiss, will not stop thinking about it.

Fleabag – The God-damn intensity of this kiss in insane and lives rent free in my head. The passion after Father tells her to kneel brings so much fire… hot.

Sex Education – This show is fantastic regarding discussions about sex and sexuality however so many of the sex scenes, especially with Otis, are a bit too awkward, albeit completely realistic, to enjoy.

Now, our definitions of best and worst aren’t necessarily conducive to how hot we actually think these scenes are, but it often depends on the context and how quickly the hotness turns into a cold, cold shower. So, we hope you’ve had fun with this piece – we know we did!