How Gen Z are Shaping the Fashion World

Gen Z Fashion 101: Haven’t managed to sneak into an Urban Outfitter’s recently to see what all the cool kids are wearing? (Hint: if they’re not locked away already, it’s time to hide those skinny jeans). Everyone knows how the fashion cycle works. If you hadn’t heard already, Y2K fashion is a mainstream trend again. (Tip: think of the summer croc renaissance.) Covering the late ‘90’s and early-to-mid 2000’s, Y2K was widely influenced by the female pop culture that energised our childhoods. Fashion was defined by Britney, Beyonce, and Paris Hilton. Now, it makes for a nostalgic revival, as hot pink, double denim, and bedazzling returns. Making their mark on a new generation are bootcut, low-rise jeans, cropped tees, ribbed cardigans, and kitsch accessories (some of which, nowadays, might even be deemed as ‘vintage’.)

But how has this trend spread, and what does it tell us about Gen-Z shopping habits? Today, Gen-Z (those born between 1997 and 2012), accounts for 25 percent of the world’s population. They are a generation who have an enormous cultural impact on society. Informing new styles, fashion boosts Gen z’s confidence and allows them to express their true identity. A digital generation, they are adept at producing and consuming fashion content, as social media enables them to discover, purchase, and dispose of fashion at their fingertips. The online world, however, rushes the pace at which young people are encouraged to “haul”, with the unspoken rule that once a picture goes on the grid, you can’t wear the same miniskirt again. But on the pro-side, the use of social media by Gen Zs has also allowed for a digital catalogue of permanent aesthetic trends: Barbiecore, Cottagecore, Dark Academia and Coastal Grandma.

A digital generation reshaping the fashion world, research from Business of Fashion depicts Gen-Z as a “socially-progressive and environmentally-aware” generation, perhaps due to the dense cultural backdrop which shaped their very childhoods (including a worsening climate crisis and other global movements such as, Black Lives Matter, #MeToo, and Covid-19). But up against desires for sustainability, affordability often wins. Crumbling under the pressure to constantly update and renew their wardrobes, Gen-Z are a generation who monstrously overconsume. Falling for the trap of fast fashion, a polluting industry linked to human rights abuses, Gen Z choose to impulse-buy from the easier and cheaper alternative. Why? They get more value for money. Buying vintage and second-hand is one way in which Gen Z’s can keep fashion rolling in at a low cost. However, with limited sizing and stock availability, sustainable shoppers pay with patience.

The lack of transparency surrounding fast fashion supply chains may be one reason why they maintain their young customer-base. As marketing machines encourage us to empty our pockets, influencers fuel the cycle of overconsumption as public figures collaborate with brands, profiting from deals and endorsements. However, slowly but surely, undercover investigations into fast-fashion lines are revealing the secrets of the trade. For instance, documentaries such as ‘The True Cost’ (2015) and ‘Inside the Shein Machine: UNTOLD’ (2022) explore the environmental damage and labour violations caused by the industry. While this may prevent some from investing into fast-fashion lines, will it prevent Gen Z?