How I stayed active during quarantine

Before our descent into lockdown, my fitness routine wasn’t the best. In fact, I wouldn’t use the word “routine” at all, but rather a sporadic attempt at running across campus at midnight, inevitably ending in a sprained ankle due to a lack of stretching and the complete absence of a warm up.

When I moved back home, I soon realised that I wouldn’t have a friend to bail me out with ibuprofen if I couldn’t make the entire route. I decided to learn to run in both a safe and enjoyable way. Anyone who knows me knows that I am both fiercely competitive and like to be held accountable. So, when I discovered that a friend was completing Couch to 5k, I decided to give it a go alongside him. Nine weeks, 27 sessions, and many a blister later, we had finished the course and, in the words of my chosen coach Jo Whiley, were now “proper runners”.

I thought that maintaining a fitness routine when moving back up to Norwich would be difficult, as I had always gone running with my dog. As weird as it sounds, she kept me motivated, and I thought I would struggle without her. Fortunately, there are plenty of dogs in the park that is only 30 second’s walk away from my student home, particularly before everyone goes to work. Which is why I now get up at 6:30 two mornings a week to run! Will this continue? I’m not entirely sure, but it’s nice to think that it might.

So, between my newfound love for running, yoga sessions, low-impact cardio, and Zumba, my activity levels have picked up significantly. Unlikely I know, but it seems as if lockdown has provided at least one positive, in that I now actually enjoy running… who’d have thought?