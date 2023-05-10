How the Yakuza franchise became Like a Dragon – A look at the localisation issues faced with Ishin

Back in 2005, Ryu Ga Gotoku studios – a subsidiary of SEGA, made the decision to ‘Americanise’ the title of the new franchise they were working on for its western release. The game simply named Ryu Ga Gotoku (which translates to Like a Dragon) was therefore decided to be called Yakuza outside of Japan. This was due to a sentiment that was present at the time to which a Western audience would not understand references to Japanese culture, so it ‘needed’ to be changed in order for it to become more marketable.

More recently, the latest instalments in the franchise have exploded the series’ popularity through the power of social media and subscription services such as Xbox’s Game Pass. The fact that it can be so easily accessed now drew in many newcomers into games that pride themselves on dark, complex stories about the crime-ridden underbelly of Japan with levity sprinkled in through fun minigames and side-content on top of engaging and brutal street combat. The games started to sell really well in the West and encouraged RGG to focus on it more, such as through the reintroduction of English dubs after the original Yakuza’s terrible yet much memed go at it.

Although that first game back in 2005 was in fact the start of a long struggle for longtime fans of the series before it grew in popularity from cult status to a beloved franchise, a struggle that centred around whether RGG studios really did have a fanbase in the West. Ishin was at the centre of all this, originally a game releasing in 2014 and meeting critical and commercial success in Japan but much to some fans’ dismay, it was not released at all in the West. Part of this was due to the belief that yet again Westerners would not understand the Japanese history that was the very backdrop of the game as it took place during the late Edo period of Japan. It was a samurai based spinoff where beloved characters from the franchise were cast as real historical figures, allowing for a true tale of the countries’ history to be told through creative liberties to make for an engaging story.

However from the studio’s perspective, the minimal returns from their audience outside of Japan were appearing to not be worth it. 2012’s Yakuza 5 and the aforementioned Ryu Ga Gotoku Ishin were both considered celebrations of the series, yet the fifth mainline instalment took 3 years to get localised and Ishin still hasn’t until this day – sort of.

Instead longtime fans and newcomers rejoiced in September of last year when a fully fledged remake of Ishin was announced. Boasting updated graphics in an entirely new engine, added content and gameplay elements as well as overhauling some of the older characters to be replaced by some of the fan favourite actors seen in recent games. This was announced alongside the next numbered entry in the series with RGG’s old worries about the games’ marketing nowhere to be seen. In fact, one of the ways the game was promoted was by leaning into their Western audience by including content creators who had supported the series to cameo in the ‘trooper card system’, leading to a VTuber such as Nyanners or a wrestler like Kenny Omega appearing in the game.

It can be said that the success of games grounded in Japanese culture and history such as Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and Ghost of Tsushima, both being extreme critical successes, lent aid to ease the sentiment of Westerners not wanting to play these games. This is reflected in the series’ title as finally with the release of Like a Dragon: Ishin! and the soon to be released Like a Dragon 8, the releases between East and West are finally in sync in both name and audience.