Huge explosions rocks Beirut

A huge explosion has occurred in Beirut. The capital city of Lebanon was rocked at roughly 5PM by a huge blast in the port area.

The explosion is believed by some to be at a warehouse in the port, with some local news channels reporting it was a nitrate storage facility. This may have contributed to the gigantic orange plume of smoke coming from the affected area. Separately, the Guardian has reported the Lebanese Health Minister as saying there was an explosion on a boat in the port.

Many people are believed to be injured and residents report mass damage to nearby buildings. The blast sent shockwaves across the city, video showing cars flipped, dust everywhere, powerful enough to make the clouds move.

There is concern by many that this is a terrorist incident as 4 men accused of murdering the ex-Prime Minister Rafic Hariri in 2005 are going to on receive a verdict in their trial, on friday. Hariri was killed by a car bomb and the accused are all members of Hezbollah, a Shia Islamic party and militant group based in Lebanon.