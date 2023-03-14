Human Rights in the Kashmir: A Seminar by UEA’s Amnesty International 

The recently revived society of UEA – Amnesty International- is organising its first event on 17thMarch 2023 at UEA. Amnesty International is an international organisation that focuses on issues pertaining to human rights and activism. This is done through hosting events and through letters written by its members to concerned competent authorities. Therefore, the first event of UEA Amnesty International Society is about human rights violations in Kashmir.

This would be an academic style seminar in which external speakers would be talking about the intricate issue. Kashmir has remained a disputed territory between Pakistan and India for more than 7 decades. However, the event will only be covering the human rights issues whereas the political future of Kashmir will not be discussed. The panel of speakers would include experts of human rights including the Indian Country Coordinator for Amnesty International (UK), Cherry Bird. There will be other keynote speakers such as the Former Defence Secretary of Pakistan, Lt General (Retired) Naeem Khalid Lodhi.

As Amnesty International (UK) is supporting this event, they will also have their stall at the venue. In addition to the stall, there will be a Q and A session to answer the questions of the audience. This will be a great learning opportunity for students to know more about the international organisation and human rights. The event will include free food or refreshments for the audience. The venue details are yet to be confirmed by the SU. But for more details, head over to the new Instagram page of society at ueaamnesty. The students can also reach out to the President of the society, Hamza, for more information at mhamza252@hotmail.com. Lastly, this event is being conducted in collaboration with London School of Economics and Political Science’s (LSE) Pakistan Development society. Looking forward to seeing you all at the event on 17th March!