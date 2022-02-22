“I have never been so scared for my life”: 21-year-old woman allegedly spiked at The Waterfront

21-year-old Beau Pellin was allegedly spiked at The Adrian Flux Waterfront, Norwich on Friday at 11:30pm.

Ms Pellin says that, while unconscious, she was “dragged outside” and left with the man she believes spiked her. She says security staff failed to put her in the recovery position and laughed at her.

According to Ms Pellin, she later confronted security staff and they “threw [her] across the floor”, causing a collision between her head and a metal gate.

Eventually, she ordered a taxi home, as the man she believed had spiked her was still present.

Video footage which appears to show Ms Pellin unconscious on the floor is being circulated on social media. She has also released photos of multiple injuries which were allegedly incurred during the incident.

In a statement for Concrete, Ms Pellin said: “We need first aid trained security and medics on-site in clubs. This happens far too frequently and people are paying the price for trying to enjoy themselves.”

The Waterfront gave Concrete the following statement: “We are aware of a video being circulated of an incident on Friday night at the Waterfront which customers have been in touch with us about. We want to assure all our customers that women’s safety is our top priority. We are currently working with Norwich bid, the City Council and other night-time venues on developing a Charter for night-time safety in Norwich.”

“We are fully investigating the whole incident that occurred on Friday night and will be working with the authorities on this. Our staff are trained to act in the best interest of customer safety and on the night both ambulance and police services attended at our request. We would urge people to reserve judgment of both the venue and the venue staff based on a 36 second video of an incident that lasted 30 minutes until all the facts come to light following the investigation.”

“Until the investigation is concluded we will not be commenting further as we believe this would be unfair to both the customers concerned and our venue staff. We will hopefully be able to release a full statement soon.”