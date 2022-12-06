“I want to route this out of our service” – Norfolk Police Chief on officer misconduct

Trust in national policing has fallen by a historic 22% in just two years – standing at just 53% in England and Wales, according to the latest YouGov poll. Amidst multiple cases of misconduct and abuse inside forces across the two countries, distrust remains greatest amongst 18 to 24-year-olds. Concrete sat down with the Chief Constable of Norfolk Constabulary, Paul Sanford, to discuss issues within his own force and the actions he is taking to address it.

Between 2019 and 2021, 25 Norfolk officers were held against misconduct or gross misconduct proceedings, leading to five sackings, four resignations (who were due to be sacked) and a further 12 given formal warnings. Amongst those sacked were disgraced former officers Neal Porter and George Ince, who were arrested on duty over indecent images of children.

Challenged on these incidents, Sanford stated, “We found out their activity – we invested in finding them out and we got them out”. Reflecting more widely, he added, “Most of our officers are there for the right reasons – but this lot let us down terribly. I want to route this out of our service; we’re determined to get them out”.

Appointed in June 2021, during what he branded “challenging times”, the veteran officer emphasised that since coming to the post he has “already kicked people out because they don’t line up with our values” and referred to “more investment into anti-corruption”, adding “you will hear more on this”.

Probed on the effectiveness of the force’s security vetting processes, Sanford proceeded to describe how “the best vetting in the world will tell you what someone has done, but not what they will do”. Expanding on this, how does the Chief Constable believe the force will begin to attract more of the right attributes and characteristics to the recruitment process? “I think it starts before recruitment”, he states, “I think there’s something about how the constabulary is seen amongst its local communities; we recruit from communities. What we often find is people who we’ve had positive encounters with, who think, you know what you’ve done there is something that I’d like to be associated with – that looks like a noble cause. So the engagement that we do in our communities is key”.

So what experience and qualities does Sanford hope to emerge from these community engagements that would work well within the force? “When recruitment does come in, we assess against values” he describes. “We’re less interested in academic capability – we’re interested in life experience. We’re interested in people’s ability to communicate with others”. In many cases, it is clear that any previous value-based assessments in previous vetting within the service has not always been – as the College of Policing’s Vetting Code of Practice states – “effective in identifying those who pose a potential risk to others or who are otherwise unsuitable for working within the police service”.

What reassurances then, can the Chief constable give, that due processes are in place post-recruitment that will allow “unsuitable individuals” to be removed from post? “Once someone is recruited, they are still then in a probation period, and dependent upon the route they take into policing that probation period could be two years or three years” Sanford reveals, and then keenly emphasises, “It’s lengthy and during that time, I do have the ability to remove them from policing – that is where the Chief constable does have powers if they don’t demonstrate those values in everything that they do”.

In recent years, the force has seen a greater number of people leave during this probationary period, which Sanford remarks, “might well be a good thing”.

In concluding the interview, Chief Constable Sanford stated “The reputation of the police is something we hold dear. The events of the last few years have severely hampered that. So the effort to bring the right people into the organisation doesn’t stop once they’ve signed their contract”.

