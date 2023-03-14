I Wrote An Editorial 

I’m writing this having just come out of a careers’ talk which must have been one of the most depressing hours of my time at university. You start to wonder what the point is when local employers like UEA and BBC Local Radio who offer what I’d label, ‘jobs you’d actually like to do,’ start looking towards redundancies.

I’ve had enough of talking about UEA’s finances and what seems like a lack of jobs and money in anything vaguely fun. I’ve had enough of coming out of every room I enter on campus more disheartened than I was when I entered. I’m sure some of you feel the same, so you know what, I’m going to spend the rest of this editorial talking about positive things for once.

Firstly, it was an absolute joy to visit the new exhibition about The Gloucester shipwreck at Norwich Castle for this issue! As you can read about in Home of the Wonderful, Professor Claire Jowitt, a historian in the School of History and LDC, has led what is a great example of the exciting and innovative research coming out of UEA’s humanities schools, and I would definitely recommend a visit (free for UEA students). On a slightly different note, I also got to review The Cher Show at the Theatre Royal which was great fun, and you can find that on our website!

Next up in Matthew’s good news, I managed to get Eurovision tickets! How I pulled that one off I don’t know, but it certainly provided a very pleasant antidote to all the current stress of third year on a Tuesday afternoon! Let’s talk about Mae Muller too! Our entry, I Wrote A Song, is an absolute bop (and who knew Mae was the girl in Mika’s Grace Kelly music video?)! I would also recommend checking out Austria’s Who the Hell is Edgar?, a song that bizarrely (but brilliantly) uses possession by Edgar Allen Poe to discuss Spotify’s renumeration of artists…

Finally, just to highlight if you weren’t already aware that A Week in Concrete is back on Livewire1350 this term, every Wednesday at 5-6:30. A big thank you to Eve, George, Jamie and Ray who have all made excellent contributions so far, and especially to Louise for being a brilliant co-host (and also Alfie for his help when I thought I’d broken Livewire in the first two minutes)!

There, I guess it’s not all bad! Have a lovely break, and we’ll see you in May!