IDestroy discuss their debut album, We Are Girls, out 12th of February

Party-punk three-piece IDestroy are set to release their debut album, We Are Girls on the 12th of February; an energetic, spiky ten tracks that beg to be played live. The band consists of lead singer, songwriter and guitarist Bec Jevons, bassist and backing vocalist Nic Wilton-Baker, and drummer Jenn Hills. I had the chance to chat to them via Skype about their debut, as well as some other topics.

We Are Girls album cover, credit: CD Baby 2021

IDestroy’s influences are broad, with the band citing that they’d been listening to The Cure, My Chemical Romance, and Hollywood Undead whilst listening to the album, with the label ‘party-punk’ sticking with them. The band welcome the label, with Bec explaining that “One of the first reviews written about our debut EP Vanity Loves Me dubbed us as ‘party punk’. It’s just stuck with us ever since – I have always liked it though! We are loud, angry and energetic but we do love a good singalong and party at our shows!”

When asked about the band’s formation, Bec explained how she’d played Jenn some songs from her youth, prompting them to make the drunken promise to form a band. Nicola joined when their original bassist quit, in a similar way.

IDestroy, Photo: Dan Jevons

As an all-female band, IDestroy has faced some prejudice from staff at some venues, although Jenn stressed that the audiences had all been great. “We have had some odd treatment from staff at gigs – some of the main ones are that we won’t be taken seriously by sound engineers and get given a shorter soundcheck (or not at all).”

“We are definitely treated differently after we play compared to before the gig – mostly people are more respectful towards us after we have performed. Sometimes we get comments such as, ‘I didn’t think that you would be any good,’ which I guess they mean as a compliment but just comes across as a socially oblivious thing to say as it’s obviously sexist.”

“We have also been asked, ‘Are you with the band?’ if we are in the backstage area and we have to say, ‘No, we ARE the band!’ And I don’t think male artists get that as much. We could even be holding our guitars and equipment or even setting up and still be approached by security.”

We Are Girls covers a variety of themes across its ten tracks, including Bec’s hypochondria, sexism, bouts of depression, and stories from their three hundred gigs since starting out in 2015. Perhaps the most powerful of these is the album’s lead single, ‘Petting Zoo,’ a track attacking men who see women as sex objects that they can freely touch, written following a pair of incidents that happened to Bec. When asked about the process of writing about such a horrible personal experience, Bec said “Writing the song Petting Zoo had its challenges as usually I am quite a private person and don’t normally talk about bad things that have happened, but after those incidents I felt angry and upset and I used my songwriting to channel those feelings into Petting Zoo.”

“It’s awful what’s happened, and I know I’m not the only one so I wanted to create something positive out of a horrible experience and show other women that they are not alone.”

IDestroy, Photo: Dan Jevons

To close out the interview, I asked the trio what they wanted listeners to take from We Are Girls. Jenn focused on people connecting with the music, “I want people to enjoy listening to the album and take their own meaning from the lyrics, if people can relate to them in any way then that’s an awesome thing as it’s more important than ever to have connections with music and each other and feel understood.”

Nic wanted people to ultimately find some joy in their work, with the album becoming an escape for listeners. “I think the most important thing for me is that I want listeners to hear the album and find some joy in it, put it on in their car or bedroom and want to jump around. With the world in such a strange state at the moment it’s so important to find little bits of happiness where you can. Whether they find that fulfilment from the lyrical content or the song melodies, if our album can brighten up someone’s day, or perhaps help let out some pent-up emotions, then our job is done!”

Bec shared that sentiment. “If people can take some enjoyment from the album during what is quite a crappy time then I’ll be happy! I hope it makes people smile.”

IDestroy’s debut album, We Are Girls, is out on the 12th of February. You can check the singles ‘Petting Zoo’ and ‘We Are Girls’ on Spotify, as well as watching the music videos for them on the band’s YouTube.