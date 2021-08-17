Ikigai: Life in the Little Things

Ono Jiro had not always been like this. Many years later, as he served the forty-fourth President of the United States in a restaurant only large enough for ten tables, he would remember those distant afternoons where he gained the secret of transforming fish into art.

It was the consequence of punishment. Often described as a “nuisance” and “distraction” by those who taught him, Ono spent many winter afternoons at school shovelling ice in between lessons—an assured method of instilling discipline in children. Before he finished, sometimes after, Ono would skip beyond the school gate towards a local sushi restaurant, where he worked part time, to make an early start on his chores for the evening.

It would take him five years to be allowed to work in the kitchen, another five to even cook the rice and cut the meat used to make sashimi, nigiri, maki. Yet, by the time he was forty years old, thirty-three years since he began working in the industry, Ono owned his own restaurant, and, today, is regarded as the master of Japanese sushi. The President agreed.

Ono’s rise to the top of the literal and metaphorical food chain is a tale of dedication, and of perseverance. To reduce his success to this alone, however, is an oversimplification.

Ono, like many in Japan, follows the philosophy of Ikigai. Ikigai – often translated as a ‘reason for being’ – is an ancient Japanese philosophy or way of life referring to something that gives one purpose, a reason for today. Inhabitants of Japan’s southern island of Okinawa are said to possess great amounts of Ikigai, attributing, so it is claimed, to an average lifespan of ninety years old.

What is it about this way of life that makes it so worthwhile exploring? It is not simply one’s dedication to honing a particular skill but rather an entire attitude towards life’s mundanity. “You must fall in love with your work”, but also find a reason to rise in the morning. Consequently, Ikigai stresses the importance of the small things in life. A morning glass of orange juice, a run around the park, tangents to the larger moments of one’s life and career. It is through these smaller acts that we find purpose, that we gain direction that can later be built into a meaningful life. Yet, such an attitude requires patience, an acknowledgement of the difficulties embedded in necessary slow progression.

We live in an age of two evils, or so they say: a state of meaningless and what we fill that meaningless with. The world burns and drowns the unfortunate—we consume it through distance, arranging images on silver screens as if curating an exhibit. To all these interactions we apply a similar mindset, one which sees these experiences, ours or someone else’s, as fleeting and in need of rapid consumption. Such an outlook, however, has reduced happiness levels and fulfilment across the board, and, of course, the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns have not helped.

But it need not be like this. As Japanese philosophy has taught us, a life separate from the material, one in which we take time and pleasure in the little things, has the power to lead us to more meaningful lives. Perhaps there is something we could all learn from Ikigai.