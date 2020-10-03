INTERLUDE@UEA – Live performances return to the home of the wonderful!

The Norwich Theatre’s latest project is off to a flying start with performances from the Lost in Translation Circus and Eddie Izzard, in their exclusive marquee on campus surrounded by the beauty of the UEA broad and the iconic Ziggurats.

Once INTERLUDE completed its successful six-week run in Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich on 20th September, a second phase of this unique and collaborative project was launched in partnership with UEA here on campus.

INTERLUDE@UEA opened on the weekend of 25th September and will run until 10th October. It is a COVID-secure venue for UEA activities during the day alongside staging professional live performances at night with a superb lineup of shows.

Stephen Crocker, Chief Executive of Norwich Theatre, said: “It was a dream come true to be able to provide a platform for a fantastic range of artists and bring audiences back together for live performances through INTERLUDE in Chapelfield Gardens. I have been absolutely bowled over by the response from everyone involved. To have this opportunity to continue and extend this through INTERLUDE@UEA is just incredible and I am thrilled to be able to work with our partners at UEA to help welcome students as they arrive in or return to Norwich, a city that has culture at its very heart.”

Professor David Richardson, Vice Chancellor of UEA, said: “We are delighted that Norwich Theatre’s Interlude will come to campus as we begin the new academic year and welcome new and returning students. The creative arts and entertainment have a hugely important role to play in human wellbeing in these unprecedented times and we are determined that students and staff can enjoy themselves and engage with the arts on campus in a covid-secure way. UEA has a really strong partnership with Norwich Theatre and we are very pleased to have this opportunity to grow our relationship with such an important arts organisation in our region.”

The line-up for INTERLUDE@UEA is as follows:

Tue 6 Oct: Jimmy Carr

Wed 7 Oct: Russell Kane

Thu 8 Oct: Adam Kay: This is Going to Hurt (Secret Diaries of a Junior Doctor)

Sat 10 Oct: Hair The Musical: An Outdoor Concert

Norwich Theatre launched a formal partnership with the University of East Anglia in November 2019 focussed on developing new opportunities for creative collaborations and working together to support the ongoing development of Norwich as a destination for culture and cultural education. INTERLUDE@UEA is the first major project being delivered as part of this partnership.

INTERLUDE@UEA is the next instalment of Norwich Theatre’s During the Interval programme, a series of truly unique and different events, programmes and interventions bridging the gap between closing its doors in March until its venues are able to properly re-open again. The series now includes:

· the re-opening of the Playhouse Bar with a creative conversion of the much-loved stage at the Playhouse into a relaxed new lounge area;

· the hugely popular INTERLUDE;

· Norwich Free Market now being held in the Theatre Royal Car Park on a monthly basis.

The announcement of INTERLUDE@UEA also follows hot on the heels of the announcement of a special season of festive shows for 2020, A RIGHT ROYAL CHRISTMAS, which will see the Theatre Royal temporarily re-open to audiences during December.

Students can purchase tickets to these events on My.UEA portal.