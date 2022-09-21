Is the cost of living crisis having an effect on which universities freshers are deciding to locate to?  

As a new wave of UEA freshers enter with their overly packed cars and ongoing questions about what differentiates A List from Damn Good, I’ve found myself feeling nostalgic, remembering how it felt to arrive with the very same nerves. But it also prompted me to think back on the entire process of applying to university. What was it about UEA that confirmed it was the right university for me, and are these the same qualities which freshers today are considering?

After Brexit, the pandemic and the Ukraine invasion, Britain is suffering a cost of living crisis with no clear end in sight. Rising prices have undoubtedly affected many of our decisions in the months moving forwards, and this affects students no less. The ‘broke student’ stereotype is one often joked about, but it has never been more real. Students all across the country are struggling financially, relying on part-time jobs or family members to aid them so they can keep afloat whilst studying. Such pressures are arguably having an impact on which universities freshers are choosing to locate to, based on whether they are financially accessible or not.

Statistics from the Natwest Student Living Index highlight the affordability of different university cities. For instance, London-based students’ contributions from parents or family are 88% higher than the UK average. In comparison, students in Manchester and York were said to spend the most time in part-time work. It is also interesting that some students were more likely to be motivated by the cost of university fees in their choice of university. Cambridge students were the most likely to be motivated by this, whereas students in York, Glasgow and Liverpool were the least likely to consider it.

Low-income students may also be more likely to pick universities which have a reputation for providing sufficient financial support. Around 1 in 4 students reported that their university offered no support to help them in the cost-of-living crisis. In Durham, this was felt by 56% of students, compared to Cambridge (9%) and London (12%). University cities which have a reputation for being expensive such as London, Brighton and Surrey may also be more likely to be avoided by students wishing to budget, compared to places like Liverpool, Newcastle or Leeds which are more likely to be viewed as cost efficient due to historical statistics and perspective of the North-South economic gap.

Even before the cost of living crisis surfaced, I too considered finances when choosing UEA. I had initially been the most interested in a university in London, imagining myself living only a tube ride away from everything the city had to offer. But the more I researched, the more inaccessible London seemed, and the prospect of struggling financially there encouraged me to look elsewhere. I wanted, like every other student, to be able to enjoy university instead of spending each day dreading my bank balance. I felt that at UEA, I would be able to do this and London wasn’t going anywhere – it was only a train ride away. It is undeniable that finances are affecting a number of young peoples’ decisions. Even in the midst of online shopping and the occasional takeaway, students are money-conscious and aware of how their financial decisions impact their families.