Italy wins the UEFA European Championship 2021 after triumphing 3:2 over England after penalties.

The game, played at Wembley on 11 June in the pouring rain, saw Luke Shaw sending the score to 1:0 in England’s favour at the two minute mark.

At 35 minutes, a shot by Federico Chiesa missed the goal by inches and Italy failed to equalize before half time.

A free kick taken at 51 minutes by Italy gave Pickford another near-score-experience after Lorenzo Insigne fires wide.

12 minutes later, the shot was returned from John Stones, whose header brushed the top of Italy’s goal after a corner.

Italy score their first goal at 66 minutes after a shot following a corner rebounds off Pickford, and is blasted in by Leonardo Bonucci.

Georgio Chiellini and Jorghinio received yellow cards in extra time, respectively due to pulling Bukayo Saka to the ground and making a dangerous late challenge for the ball against Jack Grealish.

With neither team scoring in extra time, and both sides equalising on 1:1, the match went to penalties. The penalties ended in 3:2 to Italy, resulting in their victory.

After earning a narrow victory against Spain through penalties and now by beating England, Italy takes the place it has not held since 1968, the first European Championship they qualified for.

In the jungle of the Euros, the Three Lions sleep tonight.