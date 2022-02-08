JFK: Review

It has been over 30 years since Oliver Stone’s JFK arrived in cinemas and the enduring impact of the film still remains.

JFK follows the actions of New Orleans District Attorney Jim Garrison and his pursuit of the truth behind the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy.

Partly based on Garrison’s book, On the Trail of the Assassins, which challenged the Warren Commission who found Lee Harvey Oswald guilty of Kennedy’s assassination. The film explores the wider theory that the government was involved in the assassination. This combines and implicates the FBI, CIA, Mafia, and the U.S. military’s involvement as part a conspiracy to kill the President. The American public, having lived through the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert Kennedy, also began to suspect a wider conspiracy.

Throughout the film, Stone questions ‘[w]ho’s telling the truth’ as the filmography follows one unreliable narrator after another through the film’s fractured style. Stone blurs fiction and reality with clips of the assassination and the aftermath. Billy Ray, who wrote Captain Phillips, called it a ‘master class in directing.’ The truth is interwoven within the enthralling filmography but the consolidation of multiple conspiracy theories should be treated with caution and not accepted as truth.