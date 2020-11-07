Joe Biden wins US presidency

Joe Biden has won the race to become the next US president.

Based on media projections, Biden will become the 46th president of the United States, defeating his predecessor Donald Trump.

It is believed the Democrat leader has won the major battleground state of Pennsylvania, launching him to exceed the necessary 270 Electoral College votes required for the presidency. He is now expected to clinch the White House alongside Vice-President Kamala Harris, the first woman and Black, Indian-American to assume the role.

Speaking on the result, Biden said now is the time for America to “unite and heal… with the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation”.

The Trump campaign is not expected to concede defeat, claiming voter fraud and planning legal action.

Donald Trump issued a statement from his golf course in Virginia: “The simple fact is this election is far from over… Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor”. Despite his defiance, senior Republican officials have begun to distance themselves and concede defeat.

The election was one of the most hotly contested in history, with a record turnout of voters expected. Trump had incorrectly claimed victory before vote counting had finished. He continues his allegations of voter fraud despite presenting no evidence to back up his claims.

Biden, who served as Vice-President for 8 years under Barack Obama, will be the oldest president in American history at the age of 78. He and Kamala Harris have been congratulated on their victory by a number of world leaders.