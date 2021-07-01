Judge denies Britney Spears’ request to remove father from conservatorship

Britney Spears’ request to have her father removed from the conservatorship that manages her finances and affairs has been denied by California judge Brenda Penny.

The singer’s lawyer, Samuel Ingham, asked a court in Los Angeles to oust Jamie Spears from his position managing the multimillion dollar estate. When calling for Jamie Spears to be removed in November last year, Ingham said Spears feared her father and wanted him taken out of his role in the conservatorship that she claims has controlled her life since 2008, when the agreement was signed.

The legal documents from the 30th June state: “The conservatee’s request to suspend James P Spears immediately upon the appointment of Bessemer Trust Company Of California, NA as sole conservator of estate is denied without prejudice.”

A week earlier on the 23rd June, Spears delivered a testimony accusing her father of revelling in the control he had over her life, claiming he used the “abusive” conservatorship to force her to work against her will, and to prevent her from removing a contraceptive device when she wanted to try for another child.

She said she wanted the conservatorship to end without the need for a medical assessment, and for private wealth management firm the Bessemer Trust to be appointed as “sole conservator”, with full power over her affairs.

Spears was placed into conservatorship after being hospitalized twice amid concerns over her mental health. Jamie Spears was appointed a co-conservator, and in 2019, he relinquished his role overseeing her personal affairs but retained control over her finances and business.