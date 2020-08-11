Kamala Harris to be Joe Biden’s running mate in US presidential elections

US Senator Kamala Harris of California has been selected by Joe Biden, Democratic presidential candidate, as his vice-presidential running mate for the 2020 US elections. This nomination makes Ms. Harris the first Black woman and the first person with Indian heritage to be nominated for national office by a major party. Ms. Harris is also only the fourth woman to be chosen for a presidential ticket in history. The National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People (NAACP) have labelled the appointment of Kamala Harris as Joe Biden’s running mater as a “defining moment in U.S. history.” Despite this being Ms Harris’ first term as US senator, she has spent seven years as District Attorney for San Francisco and six years as Attorney General of California.

Biden’s choice to appoint Senator Harris sees him welcome his former rival for the presidential nomination as his running mate in the upcoming elections. During her campaign, Ms. Harris had been seen as a sharp critic of a number of Mr Biden’s policies. Since withdrawing her candidacy for the presidential nomination in early December 2019, Ms. Harris has been a strong supporter of Joe Biden. The New York Times reports that Kamala Harris brings a far more vigorous campaign style than Mr Biden’s, along with being a talented orator with a personal history and story to which many Americans feel they relate.

After ending her own presidential bid, many Democrats have regarded Senator Harris as sure to attempt a second run for office in the future. With Biden’s appointment of Ms. Harris as his political partner, some see this as Joe Biden suggesting her as leader of the Democratic party in four or eight years. Not dissimilar to Joe Biden’s current presidential nomination after serving as Vice-President with former president, Barack Obama. Kamala Harris has since tweeted her first response to her appointment and says she’s “honoured” to join Joe Biden in this election.