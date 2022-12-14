Kane’s penalty miss and Ruthless France knocks England out of the 2022 World Cup

A late penalty miss from Harry Kane sealed a 2-1 win for France and knocked England out of the World Cup at the quarter-final stage. Goals from Giroud and Tchouameni either side of a penalty scored by Kane were enough for the holders to progress.

In a quarter-final stage that already witnessed the shocks of Croatia knocking out Brazil and Morocco defeating Portugal, England were as prepared as they could be to face the defending champions, France. Southgate named an unchanged team from the one that beat Senegal last time out.

With much of the build-up centred around how England would stop Kylian Mbappe, England started the game cautiously. The game was tense with neither side having a clear-cut opportunity for the opening 15 minutes until two minutes later when Saka was disposed by French defender Dayot Upamecano, but rather fouled according to the English. However, more importantly, the referee saw it the same way as the French and it allowed Mbappe to lead a counterattack which saw the ball eventually make its way to the feet of Real Madrid midfielder, Aurelian Tchouameni who from 25-yards out, fired it into the bottom corner.

England’s frustration with referee, Wilton Sampaio, continued to grow following a clear foul on Harry Kane that the referee failed to award. Many appealed for a foul but VAR judged the foul to have taken place outside of the penalty area and therefore they could not get involved and change Sampaio’s original decision.

At half-time France led 1-0 but following France’s opener, there was some encouragement for both players and fans to take into the second half. And what followed was a fast start to the half for Southgate’s side. Just one minute into the half, Varane’s clearance from a corner fell to the feet of Jude Bellingham who fierce half-volley forced Lloris into tipping the ball over the bar. However, just five minutes later a neat one-two between Saka and Bellingham caught goalscorer Tchouameni off-guard as he tripped Saka, and this time England were awarded a penalty.

Kane was faced with the prospect of facing his Tottenham teammate, Hugo Lloris, who he would have taken hundreds of penalties against in training. The mind games began and following a slight delay and rearrange of the ball’s positioning on the penalty spot, Kane stepped up and fired it to his left, sending Lloris the wrong way and drawing the Three Lions level.

A chance for France, unfortunately for them, fell to midfielder, Adrien Rabiot, who tested Pickford in goal, but it was a chance the French would have wanted to fall to the feet of one of their attackers. For England, their best chance fell to the head of Harry Maguire, definitely who they would want it to fall to, but his header clipped the post and went narrowly wide.

With less than 13 minutes of normal time remaining, Antoine Griezmann whipped in a cross to the near post and France’s, recently crowned, all-time leading goalscorer, Olivier Giroud, got in front of Maguire and fired his header past Pickford to give France the lead and leave England deflated.

England introduced Mason Mount and just two minutes after France scored, Bellingham played a long-ball to seek out Mount. However, a needless, reckless barge in the back from French defender Theo Hernandez sent Mount tumbling to the ground. The referee astoundingly didn’t award a penalty and played on as England players chased after him pleading their case.

VAR eventually sent the referee to the pitch-side monitor and advised him to review his decision, which he did, and England had their second penalty of the match and a chance to save their World Cup dreams.

Up stepped Harry Kane once more having already faced and beaten Lloris once, the stakes were even higher, and the mental game was all-the-greater. After equalling Rooney as England’s all-time top goalscorer this was also a chance to make himself England’s greatest goalscorer. With a deep breath to compose himself, Kane atypically blazed his shot over the bar and the French celebrations and English dejection evidently showed both thought that was the game sealed, and it was.

After reaching the semi-finals in 2018 and the Euro 2020 final, England could only do as well as the quarters in 2022. With many embarrassing exits at major tournaments, this was far from one. A game where every England player gave their all, which you could see the through the heartbreak at full-time with the players, it simply happened to be one where England failed to take all their chances, but their opposition did. Whilst England kept Mbappe quiet the whole night, players like Giroud and Griezmann shone and proved to be the difference.

What’s next for this England side? Well, the first thing that will be dealt with is whether manager Gareth Southgate, who has overseen a resurgence for the national team, will sign a new contract or if he will call it a day and someone else will take charge of the future.

By the time the 2026 World Cup rolls around, the squad could look a lot different. Jordan Henderson and Kyle Walker have most likely played their final World Cup at the age of 32. Pickford, Maguire, Stones, Sterling and Kane will be 32 when USA, Canada and Mexico host the World Cup. Bellingham, Foden, Rice, Saka and Mount will be in at their peak and most likely leading the England team and in their place will be new talents we are yet to be aware of.

Although there is disappointment once more, there is still a lot of talent in this England squad that will only get better with time. Depending on how well the FA manage the next two to four years, England can continue being a strong contender going forward at major tournaments.