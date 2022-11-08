Kanye West Lashes Out At Gabriella Karefa-Johnson over ‘White Lives Matter’ T-Shirts

At the start of October, Kanye West caused more controversy when he decided to have models for Yeezy Season 9 walk the catwalk in T-Shirts that had “White Lives Matter” plastered on the back. Understandably, this shocked and enraged former fans and fellow fashion week attendees, especially those who are Black. Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, a contributing editor for Vogue and the first Black woman to style a cover of the magazine, took to her Instagram to express her feelings on the matter.

Johnson posted screenshots of texts she’d sent to a friend about the incident, “He was trying to illustrate a dystopian world in the future when whiteness might become extinct or at least would be in enough danger to demand defence,” she followed this up with “It didn’t land, and it was deeply offensive, violent and dangerous.” She also went onto post more, notably saying, “The tshirts this man conceived, produced and shared with the world are pure violence. There is no excuse, there is no art here,” which prompted the disgraced West to post (now deleted) pictures of her to his Instagram page, making derogatory and misogynistic comments. His actions then had a domino effect on his fans, who then also attacked Johnson with horrific body-shaming and racism.

The two apparently reconciled, but that didn’t stop other companies and celebrities standing by Gabriella, and standing up against Kanye, who went on to defend his behaviour on television. In an interview with Tucker Carlson, the rapper said he “thought the idea of [me] wearing it was funny,” yet nobody is laughing. Kanye West is notoriously controversial, especially when it comes to politics, this situation has reminded people of him sporting Donald Trump’s ‘Make America Great Again’ red hat a few years ago, to which West equated with “feel[ing] like Superman.”

During the Yeezy show at Fashion Week, Jaden Smith walked out after seeing what Kanye West was promoting with his brand. ‘White Lives Matter’ is a racist response used by white supremacists to counteract the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement. I’m a white woman, and with the amount this upset me, I cannot even begin to imagine how the Black community feels.

This incident, however, was just part of West’s downfall. He recently posted a string of extremely antisemitic tweets, which influenced his fans to do the same. Many celebrities have gone on to defend the Jewish community since then and berate Kanye West by pushing for Adidas to drop him as a partner, which they did, despite his egotistic claims they would never do such a thing. Balenciaga, Gap, Vogue and many other companies in the fashion industry have cut ties with him, even his ex-wife Kim Kardashian condemned his behaviour publicly. West’s net worth has plummeted, and many people are still questioning why Kanye’s behaviour is always brushed off, encouraging the offensive outbursts. Is this the end of Kanye West?