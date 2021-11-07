Keir Starmer tests positive for Covid-19
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Breaking News

Keir Starmer tests positive for Covid-19

Labour Leader Keir Starmer tested positive for Covid-19 earlier today and cannot respond to the budget or to the prime minister’s questions.

The result came less than an hour before Chancellor Rishi Sunak is due to deliver the Autumn Budget to the House of Commons, leaving Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, to respond in Starmer’s place.

Shadow business secretary and Labour ex-leader Ed Miliband took the prime minister’s questions as Angela Rayner, Labour’s deputy leader, remains on bereavement leave.

In Starmer’s place, Miliband criticized the government for cutting overseas aid and not delivering on the $100 billion of climate finance for poorer nations ahead of the critical climate summit promised more than a decade ago, saying: “it made it much harder to deliver on this promise when we are the only G7 country to cut the aid budget in the run-up to this crucial summit.”

On Tuesday, the House of Commons mandated face coverings while on the parliamentary estate for everyone except MPs due to rising Covid cases.

This marks Starmer’s fourth spell of self-isolation after having to quarantine after one of his children tested positive for Covid-19 in July.

Follow Concrete on Twitter to stay up to date

Like Concrete on Facebook to stay up to date

Follow Concrete on Instagram to stay up to date

07/11/2021

About Author

Jim Gell



Notice: Trying to access array offset on value of type null in /home/wp_35pmrq/concrete-online.co.uk/wp-content/themes/citynews/tpl/tpl-related-posts.php on line 11

Notice: Trying to access array offset on value of type null in /home/wp_35pmrq/concrete-online.co.uk/wp-content/themes/citynews/tpl/tpl-related-posts.php on line 26

You may also like

Image: Unsplash
Law to Make Uniforms More Affordable Will Not Apply This Academic Year
Photo: Concrete/Roo Pitt
UEA Sportspark Hosts Summer Bereavement Programme for Young People.
Image: Unsplash
UK vaccine booster scheme expected to launch in September

What do you think?

Calendar
November 2021
M T W T F S S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  
Latest Comments
About Us

The University of East Anglia’s official student newspaper. Concrete is in print and online.

If you would like to get in touch, email the Editor on Concrete.Editor@uea.ac.uk. Follow us at @ConcreteUEA.

Searching