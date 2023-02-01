Kinky Boots – The Most Beautiful Thing in the World 

At the beginning of February, Norwich Theatre Royal is host to a celebration of love, passion, and identity with the iconic Kinky Boots.

Charlie Price reluctantly inherits his family’s shoe factory after the passing of his father, only to discover the financial struggles the company faces. During a trip to London, Charlie meets the fierce and fiery Lola, a bold and bodacious Drag Queen who’s gagging for a sturdy set of stilettos, and he realises she might be the key to saving his factory. The pair, at first, appear to be worlds apart, but as their friendship grows, it comes to show that people can surprise you in many ways.

The cast had so much energy, but the standouts had to be Akeem Ellis-Hyman who played Lola / Simon, and Emmie Wright who played Lauren. Akeem was full of life and power, encouraging a celebration of all things sultry. As both Lola and Simon, he had the audience rapt – we couldn’t take our eyes off Lola’s glamourous self, and our hearts broke as Simon confided in Charlie about his childhood. Emmie had the entire audience laughing with her solo ‘The History of Wrong Guys’ where she detailed Lauren’s dating history, whilst falling for Charlie. She was an iconic character, and Emmie had such a strong voice and a personality to match – never failing to tell other characters when they were in the wrong. The entire show celebrates sex and sexuality in a wonderfully bright way, but Lola’s song ‘Sex is in the Heel’ was a shining moment. It encouraged women, and those who just like shoes, to embrace their sexuality and have fun. Seeing Lola and her Angels (her Drag Queen entourage) uplift the women in the factory was such a beautiful moment, and this cast celebrated it perfectly.

The show lived up to its name, being a stunning blend of camp and kinky, and inspirational and heart-warming. Based on a true story about Steve Pateman and W.J. Brooks Shoe Company, the true passion and love throughout is palpable.

With an iconic catchphrase of “ladies and gentlemen, and those who are yet to make up their minds”, Kinky Boots couldn’t be more about acceptance. Not only does it speak of accepting others, but the idea that you also need to accept yourself. The show is so encouraging and welcoming to all. Aside from a bit of outdated terminology and a couple of lines which make you say “yikes”, Kinky Boots is a safe space for celebrating queerness. It’s about rocking the boat and stepping into the light, even when it seems easier to blend in. The show celebrates being yourself entirely, closing with the song ‘Raise You Up / Just Be’ which includes the lines “Just be. Who you wanna be / Never let them tell you who you ought to be / Just be. With dignity / Celebrate your life triumphantly.”

The musical encourages us to accept ourselves, to follow our dreams, and to step outside of our own bubbles. But most importantly, it reminds us that everyone looks good in a pair of red heels.