Kitchen Connoisseur or Deliveroo Dependent?   

Eating well at university can be tricky, especially as a fresher trying to navigate a new city, new way of studying and new social circles. In Welcome Week, you’ll be invited out most nights and won’t want to miss out on the fun- but when will you have time to cook? It may even be your first time in a kitchen on your own. Not to worry, I’ve got some tips for you!

Meal plan and prep! Before you do your weekly Aldi shop, plan your meals so that you reuse your ingredients and aren’t left with a mouldy cabbage in the back of your fridge. This will also save you money, and time as you can pre-chop your veggies! I’d recommend recycling your sauces too, if you’re especially tight on time or money; a chilli con carne on Monday can become your spag bol on Tuesday.

Eat a cold lunch! (or use a UEA microwave if you’re fussy- these can be found in the Shop, Hive and Scholars Kitchen). Why? In between lectures you may not have the time or energy to go home and cook, so make some pesto pasta the night before and pop it in a Tupperware box. You’ll enjoy it cold the next day and won’t have to stress between classes.

Shop in-person (not online). Taking a physical trip to Aldi as opposed to doing a Tesco delivery order means you can really shop with your stomach, and that you’re more conscious of what you’re spending- having to physically insert a card or hand over cash. It is much more cost and time effective if you treat yourself to a pudding you really fancy as you browse the aisles than ordering a Just Eat a couple of times a week.

I offer these tips as a second year, with several jobs and a mobility disability, who is armed with a range of cheap and quick meals. When I first came to university, I tried to budget my shop too heavily, and ended up paying the price for it later with last-minute orders. As a result, my eating habits weren’t consistent, and my mental health started to drop. Don’t underestimate the power of a good diet!

If there is one last word of advice I can give those moving into new accommodation, it is to have a well- stocked spices cupboard with herbs and seasoning. These can turn a boring fried egg into something sensational, in a matter of minutes. Most importantly, I implore you to find joy in your food and pleasure in the process of cooking it; tune in to Sounds of the Seventies and have a singalong- it’ll make your meal even more delicious.