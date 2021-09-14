Law to Make Uniforms More Affordable Will Not Apply This Academic Year

A new law is in the works, aimed at lowering the cost of uniforms in England.

The law is expected to limit the number of logos on uniforms, allowing parents to buy more items from supermarkets and shops other than a school’s main supplier. Unfortunately, this law will not be put in place for the start of the new academic year.

The government has stated schools should expect full details in the autumn. However, this means parents will not benefit from the changes, as schools start again this September.

According to The Children’s Society, the average uniform costs £315 per primary school pupil and £337 per secondary pupil.

This comes at a time where food banks are finding themselves inundated with requests for school uniforms, to the point where a clothes bank has opened in the West Midlands to provide uniforms to children from local schools.

Labour MP, Mike Amesbury, who first introduced the legislation said he would be “incredibly disappointed” if further delays to the guidance hindered changes from being put into place before September 2022.

Such a law could save families a significant amount of money which could contribute to their care in other ways.

Parents will now have to wait in anticipation to see the law is finalised before the next academic year begins in order to benefit from it.

Azmina Siddique, policy manager at the Children’s Society is disappointed as parents won’t see a financial benefit this September, offering: “We appreciate that these [changes] can take a bit of time and it’s really important to get the guidance right.”

However, this means schools will have more time to review their policies, with Azmina adding: “Teachers have also told us that, while they would be very happy for the law to have been passed, in the year they have had – adjusting to home learning and the impact of the pandemic – that one more thing before the summer term may have been difficult.”