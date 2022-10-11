When you think of ballet, you think of elegance and perfection. When you think of drag, you think of exaggeration and chaos. They’re two artforms you would never think of putting together. Only someone did, and the result? A masterpiece.

Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo (lovingly known as The Trocks) is a ballet company truly unlike any other. Founded in 1974, this company first performed in New York and later performed around the world, including Moscow’s Bolshoi Theatre. For those of you unfamiliar with The Trocks, they’re an all-male ballet company, performing in drag. It’s a true mixture of comedy and style; they hold onto the classical versions, bringing Russian ballet to the west, but they add so many goofs and comedic moments to each performance. In his Q&A at the end of the evening, Artistic Director, Tory Dobrin, who joined the company as a dancer in 1980, informed us that when creating the show, style and technique are the first thing the performers get right – which couldn’t be clearer to the audience. Despite the ‘mistakes’ and the falls, it’s clear to all that we’re watching some incredibly talented dancers. They know the routine inside and out, and then they add the comedy, with each performer bringing their own twist to the routine, with an emphasis on freedom of expression.

I really didn’t know what to expect going into the show, but I was counting down the minutes for them to come on stage. Even before the curtain came up, the performance had begun with an opening announcement leaving the audience in hysterics, introducing the likes of ‘Boris Dumbkopf’ and ‘Marina Plezegetovstageskaya’ whilst also lamenting the loss of ‘Natasha Notgoodenouph’.

And as soon as the curtain came up? My eyes were glued to the stage.

The entire time, I was torn between awe and amusement. What I had before me were some truly stunning dancers. Male dancers were performing en point, lifting each other up, and wearing the most beautiful makeup, which I was told took them hours to put on. They were all incredibly technical, and yet able to mess up, whether by tripping over each other, or not failing in the lifts, or being in the wrong position. Nothing was at all predictable – lighting cues gone wrong, music not playing, or one particular performer waving excitedly at the audience. I never knew what was coming next, but it was always magnificent. The amazing thing about the dancers of The Trocks is that they’ll never let you forget that they’re pros, but they also won’t let you forget they’re comics. Every time you stop taking them seriously, they come out with the most beautiful solo, moving you to tears. And then next thing you know, you’re doubled over, holding your sides and laughing out loud.

With the beauty and skill of ballet, the comedy and art of drag, and the humour and audience recognition of panto, The Trocks are an utterly remarkable company. It’s a performance I simply can’t recommend enough.